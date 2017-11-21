Jennifer Lawrence Still Traumatized By Nude Photo Hack: ‘I Got Gang-Banged By The Planet’

It’s been 3 years since Jennifer Lawrence’s nude photos were exposed online, and she’s still recovering. In a new interview, she recalled the ‘violating’ experience, explaining that to this day, she’s ‘still processing it.’

Three years — That’s how long it’s been since hackers released private nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence, 27, on August 31, 2014. A massive breach of Apple’s iCloud service enabled hackers to steal and publicly post nude photos of hundreds of celebrities. And, the Mother actress is still reeling from the “traumatizing” experience. “When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think that I’m still actually processing it,” she admitted.

Lawrence then recalled the moment she heard the news. “When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me,” she said. “It was happening minute-to-minute — it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so.” Reflecting on the whole ordeal, Lawrence admitted, “I feel like I got gang-banged by the f—king planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

Lawrence admitted that there was little to no remedy for her, as well as the other victims. “A lot of women were affected, and a lot of them reached out to me about suing Apple or suing [others] — and none of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and [former boyfriend] Nic [Hoult], the person that they were intended for,” she explained, adding, “It wasn’t gonna bring any of that back.” Lawrence is now dating director, Darren Aronofsky, 48. The pair have been dating for about a year now, and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the New York premiere of their new horror movie Mother.

Lawrence continued: “So I wasn’t interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing.” She adds, “I think, like, a year and a half ago, somebody said something to me about how I was ‘a good role model for girls,’ and I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an imposter — I felt like, ‘I can’t believe somebody still feels that way after what happened.’ It’s so many different things to process when you’ve been violated like that.”

One of the culprits linked to the photo attack was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for a felony violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, as stated by the United States Attorney’s Office.

