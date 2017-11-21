Jennifer Garner Spills About Ben Affleck Split: ‘I Would Not Have Chosen This Life’

Even though Jennifer Garner is divorced from Ben Affleck, she isn’t ready to get back out there. In a new interview, she said she’s “not interested in dating.” Read what else she had to say about life post-marriage.

Jennifer Garner, 45, separated from Ben Affleck, 45, over two years ago, but that doesn’t mean she’s used to her new phase of life yet. She opened up about co-parenting her three children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, and it doesn’t seem that it’s been an easy transition post-separation. “I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through,” the actress told news.com.au. But don’t expect the 13 Going On 30 actress to bring a new man into the mix. “I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating,” she said. “People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No thank you!'”

But Jennifer isn’t letting her divorce, which was finalized earlier this year, stop her from putting her family first. “We will all be together for Thanksgiving. I love Ben, I wouldn’t want him to…” she trailed off. “We will be together with our kids and give them a special Christmas. We get along really well and it’s not an issue. We are friends; we can manage it.” While it’s sweet that Jen is making it known that her and Ben’s top priorities are their three children, it’s not all that surprising. They’ve been spotted out with family ever since their separation was announced in June 2015, with their most recent public outing being on Oct. 12.

Their family get-together came not long after the Batman vs. Superman star was accused of groping women. Ben is just one of many men who’ve been accused of sexual misconduct in the weeks following the Harvey Weinstein scandal. While Jen thinks that we can’t assume “that every man is guilty,” she thinks these discussions surrounding sexual abuse and harassment are important to have in order for us to heal as a society. “Things have to come out in the open in order to be dealt with, and this is definitely one of those times,” she told the news outlet. “It’s messy, it’s not pretty, but a wound when it’s healing is a horrible thing to look at and to be around. That is where we are. There are a lot of really smart people asking tough questions, and I feel excited to see what the outcome will be.” Well said, Jen.

