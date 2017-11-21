Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Engaged To Brad Falchuk After More Than 3 Years Of Dating

Congratulations are in order for Gwyneth Paltrow, as she reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, after more than three years together!

Brad Falchuk has officially proposed to Gwyneth Paltrow, according to Us Weekly. The mag reports that the actress and her producer boyfriend have been discussing the topic of marriage for “more than a year,” but neither was in any sort of rush to tie the knot again. Another report from Entertainment Tonight claims that Brad actually popped the question about a year ago, and the Gwyneth has had the ring “a long time.” The happily in love couple began dating more than three years ago, after she ended her relationship with Chris Martin, and have been hot and heavy ever since.

Story Developing…

