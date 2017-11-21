Gwen Stefani Gets Sexy In Her Bra & Underwear Under Blake Shelton-Inspired Camouflage

Ooh la la! Blake Shelton may have just been named ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ but his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, may have just stolen his thunder with these sexy new ‘Marie Claire’ pics!

Gwen Stefani, 48, just nabbed a magazine cover of her own, days after boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, was named “Sexiest Man Alive,” and she looks fantastic! Wearing nothing but a bra and underwear, a camouflage jacket, and Cartier rings on the cover of Marie Claire‘s Holiday 2017 issue, Gwen proved just how sexy she can be. And don’t you just love how her camouflage jacket was likely inspired by her love for Blake ? (See a pic of him wearing camouflage, below!) It doesn’t get much cuter than that! Inside the issue, Gwen also showed off her midriff in a white Roberto Cavalli frock, paired with flashy jewelry. And for another pic, Gwen flaunted some leg in black La Perla underwear. See all the pics in our gallery above!

For her interview with Marie Claire, Gwen talked about the heartache she had to endure before meeting Blake. “For a long time, I could not understand why I’d had so much heartache in my life,” she said.”‘I have parents who are still married and in love. I had such loving role models. I don’t understand it.” But now, after all this time, she explains how that pain had a purpose. “What I learned was that my heartbreak was supposed to happen, that it was my purpose to write about and share my story. I met at least 50 to 100 people before each show on my tour and got to hear that my truth and my story translated, and I feel very lucky and honored knowing that,” she said.

Before meeting Blake, Gwen was involved in two serious relationships — she dated her No Doubt bandmate Tony Kanal for seven years before engaging in a 20-year-relationship with her now ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. She and Gavin also share three sons together — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3. When explaining how her relationship with Blake differs from those she previously experienced, Gwen said, “We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATV’s [at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch]. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Gwen Stefani’s sexy look? Tell us below!