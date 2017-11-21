Gabby Douglas Emotionally Reveals She Was Allegedly Sexually Abused By Dr. Nassar Too

When will this nightmare end? Former Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas has come forward to allege that she too was a victim of sexual abuse by team Dr. Larry Nassar. We’ve got her brave statement.

A week after Gabby Douglas wardrobe-shamed former Olympic teammate Aly Raisman, 23, the 21-year-old has come forward to say that like Aly, she too was allegedly the victim of sexual abuse by former U.S. gymnastics team Dr. Larry Nassar. “I know that no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you. It would be like saying that because of the leotards we wore, it was our fault that we were abused by Larry Nassar,” she revealed in an Instagram post on Nov. 21. Gabby continued, “I didn’t publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because for years we were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some things were extremely painful. I wholeheartedly support my teammates for coming forward with what happened to them.” She did not go into detail about what Dr. Nassar did to her, and stuck with the topic of victim shaming.

Gabby continued her emotional statement with, “I understand that many of you don’t know what I was dealing with, but it is important of me for you to at least know this. I do not advocate victim blaming/shaming in any way, shape or form. I will also never support attacking or bullying anyone on social media or anywhere else. Please forgive me for not being more responsible with how I handled the situation.

Aly and fellow Olympian McKayla Maroney, 21, have joined over 140 women in accusing Dr. Nassar of sexual abuse. He’s due to stand trial in December on 23 criminal sexual conduct charges. Gabby took some heat from her teammates recently when she seemed to wardrobe shame Aly on Twitter after the former Olympic team captain wrote an empowering message.”Just because a woman does a sexy photo shoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse,” the two-time Olympian wrote on Twitter. “What is wrong with some of you? AND when a woman dresses sexy it does not give a man the right to sexually abuse her EVER.” See more pics of Gabby, here.

“Women are allowed to feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin, in fact I encourage you all to wear what you feel good in. I will not put up with any woman or girl being shamed for wanting to wear a skirt, dress, etc. I do not tolerate it. Are we clear? Oh and one more thing. STOP VICTIM SHAMING. It is because of you that so many survivors live in fear,” Aly continued. Gabby shocked her teammates and fans when she responded to the tweet with, “It is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd.” That message seemed to imply that women are asking for unwanted sexual advances for what they wear and drew a firestorm of criticism. Gabby later ended up deleting the tweet.

You can read Gabby’s full statement, here:

