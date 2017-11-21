Frankie Muniz Deserves To Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ — Here’s Why

Ok, I LOVE Jordan, and I think he will probably win season 25 of ‘DWTS.’ But Frankie really deserves the Mirrorball — here’s why I’m rooting for the former child star.

Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars has been a doozy. The final three celebs are Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling, and Frankie Muniz. All of them are SUPREMELY talented and it’s been a joy to watch them all perform all season long. I’ve been brought to tears by some of Jordan’s dances, and I truly think he is the best dancer in the competition. But as judge Carrie Ann Inaba said in night one of the finale on November 20, he started the competition good. He was on BROADWAY. In HAMILTON, a play so good, tickets STILL cost thousands of dollars, two years after it first premiered on Broadway. He was also in Grease: Live with former pro and judge Julianne Hough. Sure, he didn’t play Danny, but he did have a long solo. Jordan HAS improved, and last night, said his partner Lindsay Arnold has made him a better artist and person. I totally agree!

But on the other hand, Frankie is so NOT a dancer, and I mean that in the best way. He was very rough around the edges in the beginning, and if this competition is about anything, it’s about growth. Frankie seems so passionate about this competition, like he has never wanted ANYTHING more. From sports and being a race car driver, Frankie has suffered NINE concussions and has massive memory loss. I love that his journey here has been documented fully, so he can always remember the amazing time he had on the show. What really cemented the fast that he should win was night one of the finale on November 20. Instead of doing a lighthearted, fun freestyle (which the producers actually recommended), Frankie and Witney Carson did a routine that was strong, powerful and passionate. He continues to push himself outside of his comfort zone, and surprise the audience with his talent week after week.

Frankie isn’t the best dancer of all time, but he deserves to win the Mirrorball because of his passion, heart and determination.

