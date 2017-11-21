Emilia Clarke Defends Her Steamy Sex Scenes On ‘GOT’: People F*ck, Get Over It

Emilia Clarke is so over people’s opinions about the sex scenes in ‘Game of Thrones.’ The actress opened up in a new interview about why we all need to stop criticizing nudity on TV.

Emilia Clarke isn’t here for people joking about Game of Thrones sex scenes. The 31-year-old actress opened up about why she thinks it’s ridiculous that the HBO drama receives so much negative attention for its portrayal of nudity and sex, while other shows that center on those same topics don’t. “I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m like, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale?’ I f*cking love that show, and I cried when it ended because I couldn’t handle not seeing it. That is all sex and nudity. There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce.”

Before you argue that not all of GOT‘s sex scenes are intended for the characters to procreate, Emilia also pointed out a major point surrounding the reality of showing sex on TV. “People f*ck for pleasure –it’s part of life.” She’s right! Sex is totally normal, and tends to be an important aspect of romantic relationships.

So, now that we know what the Mother of Dragons thinks about her character’s relationships, how does she feel about her real life ones? “I think in the early days I second-guessed everyone,” she said about her personal dating life. “I mean, I do that in life anyway, but especially with fame and becoming successful, and strangers knowing you more than your circle of friends, I would worry about what people thought of me. Then you get to a point where you’re like, ‘You know what? I’m okay.'” Hey, just like sex is a normal part of life, so is worrying about other people’s opinions. Emilia was all kinds of relatable in this interview.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Emilia standing up for GOT sex scenes? Let us know in the comments below!