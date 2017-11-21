Trump Jokes That He Can’t Undo Obama’s Turkey Pardons At Annual White House Event

President Trump made a super awkward joke at the annual White House turkey pardoning about not killing the birds saved by Obama last year. Watch the crazy video here!

It wouldn’t be a White House event without President Donald Trump, 71, making things uncomfortable! The lighthearted Thanksgiving event turned political when Trump made a cringey joke about how he constantly overturns former President Barack Obama‘s executive orders. Yeesh. He swore he wouldn’t overturn last year’s turkey pardons, laughing at his own joke. Watch the awkward joke below, just moments before he pardoned Drumstick the turkey.

“There they’ll join Tater and Tot, the two turkeys pardoned last year by President Obama. As many of you know, I’ve been very active in overturning a number of executive orders by my predecessor. However, I have been informed by the White House’s counsel office that Tater and Tot’s pardons cannot, under any circumstances, be revoked. We’re not going to revoke them. So, Tater and Tot, you can rest easy.”

Oof. The turkey pardoning came early this year, for god knows what reason. And it happened a day after the White House released a poll on Twitter asking followers which turkey — Drumstick or Wishbone — they think should be pardoned. Obviously, the feed erupted into a flurry of memes and snarky responses about the event. Some people joked that Trump was going to pardon Wishbone over Drumstick because, you know, drumsticks have dark meat. Others made fun of all of the people in his inner circles who were going to need pardons for alleged Russian collusion.

And if you’re not in the know, please don’t worry; both turkeys are pardoned every year. They live at an animal sanctuary! Drumstick and Wishbone are going to be so happy with Tater and Tot.

President Trump says he's been informed that he can't reverse Obama's last turkey pardons: "So Tater and Tot, you can rest easy" pic.twitter.com/HZ8mvLOkJM — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 21, 2017

