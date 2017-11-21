Did Kris Jenner Just Confirm Khloe & Kylie’s Pregnancies With This Instagram Post?

Kris Jenner may have just sneakily confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant! She posted a cryptic photo that seems to hint her daughters are expecting. See it here!

Kris Jenner may or may not have just told us everything we’ve been dying to know. In a new Instagram post, the 62-year-old showed off nine new pajama sets she’s planning to gift to her grandchildren. But wait — she doesn’t have nine grandchildren. She has six: Kourtney Kardashian‘s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Kim Kardashian‘s children North and Saint, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream. But the photo unmistakably flaunts NINE pairs. See the pic below.

“Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren” she wrote. To further confuse fans, Kris clearly wrote, “for every one of my grandchildren.” EVERY. ONE. Fans clearly started to catch on to the excess pajama sets and quickly pointed out that the other three could be for babies on the way. Kim has confirmed that she and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate, so that accounts for one more pair of PJs. But rumors have been spreading like wildfire that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children, and we’ve basically just been waiting tirelessly for the family to confirm the gossip. Could these two extra pairs of pajamas be the confirmation we’ve been hoping for?

Sure, this isn’t the kind of announcement we’ve been dying for, but it’s probably the closest we’ll get to confirmation from anyone who isn’t Khloe or Kylie. When Kim recently appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, she explained how the family doesn’t speak on rumors about their relatives out of respect for each other. “This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats, and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one,” she said. So the momager was actually pretty sly with her post. She never said that Khloe and Kylie are expecting, but a picture’s worth a thousand words. We see you, Kris.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is confirmation that Khloe and Kylie are pregnant?