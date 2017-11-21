See Pic

Did Kris Jenner Just Confirm Khloe & Kylie’s Pregnancies With This Instagram Post?

A pregnant Khloe Kardashian tried to cover up her growing baby bump as she was spotted spending all day at the studio filming. Khloe looked the picture of a happy mom to be as she was spotted at the studio chatting and laughing with crew. **SHOT ON 11/13/17**
Kylie Jenner took in some retail therapy with her bff and cancer patient, Harry Hudson. Last week Kylie donated 500K to help fight Hodgkins Lymphoma. The reality tv star looks happy sporting leggings and a tee paired with white sneakers. Kylie's lips looked a bit fuller during her outing, the reality star recently revealed on her show "Life of Kylie'' that she "didn't feel desirable or pretty'' after a comment made by a guy she kissed in her mid teens. The traumatic incident ultimately played a role in her decision to have her lips enhanced.
Reality star Khloe Kardashian is spotted filming scenes at a gallery in Los Angeles. Khloe did her best to hide a possible baby bump under a long purple coat during the outing.
Kris Jenner may have just sneakily confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant! She posted a cryptic photo that seems to hint her daughters are expecting. See it here!

Kris Jenner may or may not have just told us everything we’ve been dying to know. In a new Instagram post, the 62-year-old showed off nine new pajama sets she’s planning to gift to her grandchildren. But wait — she doesn’t have nine grandchildren. She has six: Kourtney Kardashian‘s children MasonPenelope, and ReignKim Kardashian‘s children North and Saint, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream. But the photo unmistakably flaunts NINE pairs. See the pic below.

“Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren” she wrote. To further confuse fans, Kris clearly wrote, “for every one of my grandchildren.” EVERY. ONE. Fans clearly started to catch on to the excess pajama sets and quickly pointed out that the other three could be for babies on the way. Kim has confirmed that she and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate, so that accounts for one more pair of PJs. But rumors have been spreading like wildfire that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children, and we’ve basically just been waiting tirelessly for the family to confirm the gossip. Could these two extra pairs of pajamas be the confirmation we’ve been hoping for?

Sure, this isn’t the kind of announcement we’ve been dying for, but it’s probably the closest we’ll get to confirmation from anyone who isn’t Khloe or Kylie. When Kim recently appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, she explained how the family doesn’t speak on rumors about their relatives out of respect for each other. “This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats, and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one,” she said. So the momager was actually pretty sly with her post. She never said that Khloe and Kylie are expecting, but a picture’s worth a thousand words. We see you, Kris.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is confirmation that Khloe and Kylie are pregnant?