Jordan Fisher & Debbie Gibson Bring The Holiday Cheer To ‘DWTS’ Finale With Festive Performances

What a team! ‘DWTS’ contestants Debbie Gibson and Jordan Fisher hit the stage during the ‘DWTS’ grand finale to perform Christmas song. Their performances were the perfect gift this holiday season!

Debbie Gibson stepped out first at The Grove in Los Angeles during the Dancing With the Stars finale to sing “Sleigh Ride.” Debbie’s voice sounded incredible! She also looked amazing in a sparkling white outfit. Jordan Fisher walked on stage right after Debbie and segued right into his performance of ”What Christmas Means to Me.” Jordan is truly a chameleon. He can sing, dance, and act! What can’t this guy do?!

Didn’t that performance just make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? Jordan pulled double duty as performer and season 25 finalist. He was up against Lindsey Stirling and Frankie Muniz for the coveted mirrorball trophy. Debbie was eliminated early on in the season, but her journey was incredible. She revealed her ongoing struggle with Lyme disease and persevered on the dance floor.

Jordan and Debbie weren’t the only performers during the DWTS finale. Lindsey showed off her violin skills while Becky G sang their holiday hit “Christmas C’Mon.” Kelsea Ballerini also performed her new tune “Legends.” Former DWTS contestant Nick Lachey returned to sing “Someone To Dance With,” which is inspired by his journey on the showOn night one of the finale, Fifth Harmony and Pitbull teamed up for a sizzling rendition of their song “Por Favor.”

This season of DWTS has been such a fun and memorable one. We can’t believe it’s over!

