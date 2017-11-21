David Cassidy Dead: ‘Partridge Family’ Star Dies At 67 From Organ Failure

David Cassidy died on Nov. 21, at the age of 67, due to organ failure, after a lengthy battle with dementia, his family confirmed with an emotional statement. Find out more details surrounding his death, here.

David Cassidy passed away on Nov. 21, after struggling with dementia for many years, his family confirmed with a statement. The talented star made headlines on Nov. 15 when he was rushed to a Florida hospital in grave condition due to liver and kidney failure, and several days later they released the following statement to Deadline: “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.” TMZ claims his organs failed and he was taken off life support on Nov. 20. Head here to take a look back at the actor and musician’s life in photos.

David first revealed he was dealing with dementia in Feb and that the disease also affected his mother and grandfather. “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” he revealed to People. He also shared this gut-wrenching anecdote about his mother’s final days. “In the end, the only way I knew [my mom] recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room. I feared I would end up that way.”

David rose to fame as Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family, a 1970s sitcom about a family of 5 kids who set off on a music career. One of the first singles they released was “I Think I Love You,” which was a hit, prompting David to immediately begin working on a solo record. Although the show was only on the air for 4 years, they released 10 albums and David released another 5, all of which sold at least a million copies. Following the show, David continued to released music and act in the theater and television, leaving behind countless performances to be enjoyed.

