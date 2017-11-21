Cyntoia Brown’s Lawyers Push To Overturn Life Sentence After Rihanna & Kim K Support

Cyntoia Brown was forced into sex slavery when she was just a teenager and is currently serving a life sentence in prison. One of her attorneys EXLCUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com how they’re fighting for her release.

Despite being convicted of first-degree murder back in 2004, Cyntoia Brown, 28, is making national attention. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, 37, and Rihanna, 29, have recently come to her defense, arguing that Cyntoia, a victim of sex trafficking who killed the 43-year-old child predator who reportedly raped her when she was 16, is a victim of a “failed” justice system that’s gone “horribly wrong.” One of Cyntoia’s attorneys J. Houston Gordon EXCLUSIVELY told us that her legal team hasn’t given up on Cyntoia. “We’re appealing her case now on the Habeus Corpus Petition,” J. Houston said. “The original trial attorneys tried the case, went through the court of criminal appeals, and the Tennessee Supreme court in the ordinary course of things. Then we filed a post-conviction relief request in the trial court, which was denied. It was denied in the court of criminal appeals and the Supreme court did not see fit to hear it… Then we filed a petition for Habeus Corpus in the United States District court in Nashville and that was denied by Judge Nixon, Judge Crenshaw denied our motion to alter or amend, and now we’re up on appeal at the Sixth Circuit (United States Court of Appeals). That’s the standing on the case.”

In addition to saying that there’s “validity” to Cyntoia’s position, J. Houston noted, “Cyntoia Brown is a remarkable, personable, intelligent, caring, amazing young woman who has taken the worst of her circumstances and done the best you can imagine. She’s educated herself, gotten an Associate’s degree and she is an exemplary prisoner, if you will. She’s done extremely well, and she has a great attitude.”

When it comes to his outlook on Cyntoia’s appeals, J. Houston is optimistic. “We’re still fighting the good fight,” he added. Check out these facts about Cyntoia Brown and her case that will make you join the call for her release.

