Chrissy Teigen: First Look At Second Baby Bump — See New Pregnancy Pic

Chrissy Teigen just announced she is expecting her second child with John Legend and showed off her baby bump in a Snapchat post on Nov. 21. See the adorable pic here!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, announced her second pregnancy with a sweet video featuring her daughter, Luna, 1, and now the soon-to-be mom of two is showing off her baby bump in all its glory! Chrissy posted a photo of herself wearing a long fitting black dress while posing in a mirror on Snapchat and the bump can definitely be seen! “Very excited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told first was like, ‘uh, yeah, we knew thanks'” she captioned the photo. Although it’s not much of a surprise, we’re still thrilled for Chrissy and her family! See other celebs with cute bumps here!

There’s been a lot of speculation about Chrissy possibly being pregnant again during her last few public appearances so we’re super excited that she’s finally confirmed it! The model often shows off special moments in her life on social media and even once shared a sexy nude photo of herself holding a birthday cake for husband John Legend, 38, earlier this year. Chrissy is also not afraid to speak her mind on social media. She made headlines when she announced that she was blocked by Donald Trump for simply stating that no one likes him.

This has been a big year for celebrity pregnancies. From yet to be confirmed sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, to Kate Middleton, 35, there’s a lot of babies to be born and we can’t wait! 2018 is already looking like a bright year filled with a whole new generation of tots!

