Chloe Kohanski Vows To Reveal Her True Self On ‘The Voice’: I Want People To See I’m ‘Kind Of Weird’

We caught up with fan-favorite ‘The Voice’ contestant Chloe Kohanski after her live Top 12 performance, and she dished all about the competition, how she plans to keep the audience invested in her and more!

Chloe Kohanski has emerged as a popular contestant on season 13 of The Voice, reaching No.12 on the iTunes charts for her Knockout Round performance and as high as No. 17 for her Top 12 performance. So, how does she plan to keep up the hype surrounding her? “I just want people to know that I am normal and I’m kid of weird and I like to laugh with my friends,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This has been more about being a family for me than anything. Maybe I’ll bring a little more personality [in future performances]. A little bit more me…the real me.” On the Nov. 21 episode, Chloe will find out whether or not she moves onto the Top 11, but just being on The Voice at all was somewhat unexpected for her.

“This is going to sound crazy, but I didn’t even audition for the show,” she admitted. “There are so many ways to get involved with The Voice. The majority are from open call auditions, but weirdly enough, I received a phone call because I have been playing in Nashville for, like, four years and someone saw me at a show and they called and got my contact info and asked if I wanted to audition. They said they would fly me out for a Blind Audition, so that is what I did.” Chloe actually started out on Miley Cyrus‘ team, but was stolen by Blake Shelton in the Knockout Rounds. This week was the first time the artists performed live for America’s votes, which was obviously a much different platform.

“I think the biggest surprise was the actual energy in the room,” Chloe revealed. “It was insane! I felt the weight, it wasn’t just in this room, it was also America. I was singing to America — so that was pretty big. When the adrenaline kicked in, it was kind of surprising.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chloe could win The Voice?