‘Chicago Med’ Cast Teases Impact Of Dr. Charles’ Shooting, Romances & More Season 3 Scoop

Are you ready for more ‘Chicago Med’? HollywoodLife.com got the EXCLUSIVE scoop about season 3 from the cast. From the aftermath of Dr. Charles getting shot to new romances, your guide to season 3 is here!

Chicago Med season 2 ended with one heck of a cliffhanger. The beloved Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) was shot by a former psych patient and left for dead. Chicago Med season 3 premieres Nov. 21, and Colin Donnell admitted that the season starts off with a “bang.” Dr. Charles does survive, but the shooting changes the hospital forever. “I think one of the issues that we deal with going forward this season is security and how we make sure that we feel safe in the hospital,” Colin told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at One Chicago Day. “It takes its toll not only on him [Dr. Charles] but on everyone else. It’s happened to one of our own, so everybody has an opinion about it, everybody has their own feelings about it, especially Dr. Reese (Rachel DiPillo). I think that’s been one of the most interesting storylines that we’re doing this year.”

Colin also revealed that Connor is going to be juggling his relationship with Robin and his new work partner, Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling). Colin also teased that Connor and Ava “don’t necessarily get along very well,” but isn’t ruling out a friendship or something else. “I think sometimes our enemies turn into something else. They have to work very closely together, so it breeds a certain dynamic that can turn into something else,” he told us. Norma added, “I think because they’re both so good at what they do, there’s a possibility that that will bring out the best in them because they just push each other so much.”

Speaking of romance, will Natalie and Will FINALLY happen this season? Torrey DeVitto is staying very cryptic about it. “Lots of fun things do happen, but in what direction I cannot be quite clear.” The show is also going to be peeling back Will and Natalie’s layers. “I think you definitely see a different side to Natalie. She really takes more risks this year,” Torrey told HollywoodLife.com. On the other hand, Will is going be taking on more of a “leadership role.” Nick also reveals that the show is “going to get out of the hospital” more this season, and there’s “big courtroom case.”

Another relationship we’re looking forward to exploring is between Ethan and April. After that kiss in season two, Ethan and April are going to be trying to “figure out and navigate how to build a professional, working relationship both in and out of the ED,” according to Brian Tee. “I think you’ll see in certain episodes that we may be on different sides of the coin on what a patient needs, and our relationship could or could not get in the way of that situation, so there will be more conflict with us treating patients.”

Yaya DaCosta adds, “I think there’s also something interesting that happens when two people are being unprofessional and possibly romantic in any way, it creates sometimes unclear dynamics, and there’s already a power dynamic because I’m a nurse and he’s the doctor. Adding these questions of romance on top of that definitely makes things interesting. April battles with that question as a woman and as his professional inferior.”

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Chicago Med season 3? Let us know!