Charlie Rose Sexual Assault Accusations Shock & Appall CBS Cohosts: He ‘Doesn’t Get A Pass’

Charlie Rose’s ‘CBS This Morning’ cohosts were shocked by his sexual harassment allegations during their first show since his suspension. They believe the eight women, and they’re not supporting him.

Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell of CBS This Morning didn’t gloss over the fact that their cohost, Charlie Rose, 75, was accused of sexual misconduct by eight women who’ve worked with him over the years on Charlie Rose. The journalists were visibly shaken, and angry, that Charlie (who’s been suspended from CBS) allegedly harassed these women. Gayle and Norah jumped right into the scandal at the top of the show, letting their viewers know how shocked and upset they are about the news. They said they haven’t spoken to Charlie about the allegations, but they believe the women who’ve come forward. He’s “not getting a pass” for the alleged behavior, according to Gayle. Watch them discuss the allegations in the video below.

“I have talked a lot about this,” Norah said. “And it takes a lot of courage for these women to come forward. And I think that they should continue to do so. This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women. Let me be very clear: There is no excuse for this alleged behavior.

“It is systematic and pervasive and I’ve been doing a lot of listening,” she said. “And I’m going to continue to do that. This I know is true: women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility… This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong.”

We begin this morning with news affecting all of us at this broadcast and this network. @CBSNews has suspended our co-host @CharlieRose over allegations of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/XAuPjnxSzW pic.twitter.com/zyoJ4zZgEP — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 21, 2017

“I got and hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night,” Gayle said, adding that she was still “reeling” from the shocking news. “Both my son and my daughter called me. Oprah called me and said, ‘Are you okay?’ I am not okay. After reading that article in The Post, it was deeply disturbing, troubling and painful for me to read. That said, I think we have to make this matter to women — the women who have spoken up, and the women who have not spoken up because they’re afraid.

“I’m hoping that now they will take the step to speak out, too,” she continued. “That this becomes a moment of truth… I’ve enjoyed a friendship and a partnership with Charlie for the past five years. I’ve held him in such high regard. And I’m really struggling, because… what do you say when someone who you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible? How do you wrap your brain around that? I’m really grappling with that.

“That said, Charlie does not get a pass here,” Gayle said, visibly angry. “He doesn’t get a pass from anyone in this room… He doesn’t get a pass because I can’t stop thinking about the anguish of these women, what happened to their dignity, what happened to their bodies, what happened maybe even to their careers. I can’t stop thinking about that and the pain they’re going through.”

The eight women said that Charlie sexually harassed them while they were working on Charlie Rose between 1991 and 2011. Some were interns when they experienced the alleged sexual misconduct, which included him allegedly groping them, walking around naked, and making lewd phone calls. Charlie hasn’t admitted to the allegations, but did release a statement to The Washington Post, which published the claims, saying he apologized for the “inappropriate behavior.

