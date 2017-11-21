Carrie Underwood Reportedly Pregnant With Baby #2: How She & Mike Fisher Got Their ‘Spark’ Back

Is Carrie Underwood expecting again? A new report claims she is! On top of that, an insider is saying she & husband Mike Fisher have fallen in love all over again and ‘can’t wait’ for this new chapter!

Carrie Underwood, 34, and Mike Fisher, 37, may be expanding their family! The two are already the proud parents of son Isaiah Michael, 2, and now the singer is reportedly expecting once again — at least according to OK! magazine. And while Carrie did host the CMA Awards earlier this month on Nov. 8, sources for the mag claim she appeared to be trying to hide a baby bump during her wardrobe changes backstage. “Carrie looked absolutely radiant, and she had a coy smile all night,” an insider for the mag said. “She was very secretive about her costume changes, and the word backstage was it seemed like she was trying to hide any signs of a baby bump.” Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

But while Carrie and Mike seem to be more in love than ever now, they’ve hit a few rough patches over their seven years of marriage. “They lost the spark for a while because, between her performances and his hockey schedule, they were rarely in the same place at the same time,” the mag’s source explained. “Now the romance is back in full force.” What turned things around though was Mike’s recent retirement from the NHL, as he stepped down as captain of the Nashville Predators on Aug. 3. “He could have played for a few more years, but there isn’t a moment that he regrets leaving hockey for Carrie and Isaiah,” the source said.

Apparently, in the days leading up to Mike’s retirement decision, the two began trying again for a second bundle of joy. “Mike and Carrie fell in love all over again,” the insider dished. “Now they couldn’t be more excited. Everyone is joking that they probably conceived on the day of Mike’s retirement!” The source added, “They can’t wait to begin their next chapter as a family.”

