Dos & Don’ts For Black Friday — Deals, Smart Buys & Your Ultimate Shopping Guide

Black Friday is upon us! The biggest shopping day of the year is just days away and we have your ultimate shopping guide! — Deals, steals and savvy shopping tips to make this year’s shopping experience easier than ever!

Lets get ready to shop! — Although the biggest shopping day of the year is Black Friday, the deals and steals begin way before the clock strikes midnight on Thanksgiving. Now, stores are upping their game, opening as early as Thanksgiving morning with their Black Friday sales. So — How should you prep? When she you leave your home? Where should you go? Who has the best deals? — We’re here to answer all of your burning questions. Check out our Black Friday shopping guide!

This year, the best day for deals is predicted to be Thanksgiving day! Customers will be able to score epic deals on Black Friday, as well as Cyber Monday; However, if you’re looking for TVs, computers, iPads and many pricey electronics, then turkey day is your day to cut the costs by a lot!

CONFIRMED STORES OPENING ON THANKSGIVING: For further details head over to Deal News.

Best Buy, open at 5 PM — 50-inch Sharp TV 4K with built-in Roku: $179 [in-store only]; Sonos Play speakers [1 for $149 or 3 for $249]; second generation Amazon Echo for $79; Samsung 65-in 4K HDR smart TV for $1,297;

Big Lots,open at 7 AM

Bon-Ton, open at 7 AM

Boscov’s, open at 6 PM

Cabela’s, open at 8 AM

CVS Pharmacy [hours TBD]

Dicks Sporting Goods, open at 6 PM

Five Below, open at 6 PM

JC Penny, open at 2 PM

Kohl’s, open at 5 PM

Kmart, open at 6 AM

Macy’s, open at 5 PM

Michaels, open at 6 PM

New York & Company, [hours TBD]

Rite Aid, [hours vary by location]

Sears, open at 6 PM

Target, open at 6 PM — iPads for $249; GoPro Inc Hero 5 $349; second generation Amazon.com, Inc. Echo for $79;

Toys R Us, open at 5 PM

ULTA, open at 6 PM

Victoria’s Secret, open at 6 PM

Wal-Mart, open at 6 PM — Google Home Mini for $29; Sharp 55” Class 4K Smart TV for $298; PS4 and Xbox One games for $29 each;

TIP — Some retailers open on Thanksgiving and remain open through Black Friday; while others open on Thanksgiving, close for a few hours and then open again on Black Friday morning. Be sure to check with your local retailers about hours and openings. To see a full list of the hours that stores are open this Thanksgiving Day, visit BestBlackFriday. For online deals and times, head to Bfads.net. AND, you can download the apps, “Earny” and “Paribus” to track down prices of items to find the best deals!

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS & STEALS:

Abercrombie & Fitch: 50% off everything, in-stores and online, from Thanksgiving Day to November 26. If you’re a member of the A&F Club rewards program, you can access the 50% off sale on November 22;

Anine Bine: Select fall boots and handbags are 50% off from November 24 to November 27;

Ann Taylor: 50% off your entire purchase from November 24 through November 26;

Aritzia: Up to 50% off an edit of Aritzia’s Fall and Winter collections from November 20 through November 27;

Chico’s: Starting November 19 through November 25, get 40% off your entire purchase online or in-store;

Cotton On: Online-only sales — 40% off site-wide, or get 50% off select styles; Both deals run from November 21 to November 25;

Fabletics: On Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday members get 50% off site-wide;

Hunter Boots: 20% off select styles of rain boots, jackets, and more from November 22 to November 27;

