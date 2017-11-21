Black Friday Beauty Deals — Sales On Makeup & More

Get ready to get beautiful! There are so many 2017 Black Friday beauty deals you can’t miss! See the best sales on makeup and more right here!

It’s my favorite day of the year — I love shopping, and what’s better than getting your favorite beauty products on sale! There are massive discounts on brands like Murad, Huda Beauty, Drybar, and so many more at beauty stores like Ulta and Sephora. At Ulta, who just opened a new store on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, deals start online on Thursday. Stores open at 6pm on Thursday. You can save 50 percent off an Urban Decay eyeshadow palette and get a fragrance sampler box ($46 value) for only $14.99! Mascaras, Redken, OPI, Benefit, Bliss, Tarte and more products are UNDER $10!

At Sephora, check their app for the latest deals, but count on brands like Tarte, Philosophy, Living Proof, Becca, Urban Decay, Clinique and many more brands offering gift sets under $15. Many of these sets are exclusive to Sephora and limited edition. Plus, the value of somme of these kits are $20, $30, even $43! That’s basically 65 percent off! See more beauty sales below!

KOHL’S — Take an extra 15% off your purchase in store and online (Code: Turkey15) November 20 – 25; Get $15 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 spend Nov. 20 – 25

W3LL PEOPLE — 25% off, online from Black Friday through Cyber Monday (on full-size, full-price products), no code required

THE SEAWEED BATH CO. — 25% off (plus free shipping) on all orders on SeaweedBathCo.com with the code HOLIDAY25 from Black Friday through Cyber Monday

DR. BRANDT — WHAT: 45% OFF Needles No More No More Baggage on Friday

PALLADIOBEAUTY.COM: Black Friday through Cyber Monday (Nov. 24 – 27): 30% off site wide with code: BLACKFRI

KELLEY BAKER BROWS — fans include Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian, Zendaya, Shay Mitchell, Lea Michele and more. November 21 – November 27. Buy One Get One Free site wide, free shipping, Free gift with purchase

DRYBAR -Offering 20% Products, Tools, Kits & Accessories on Drybar.com and in-store Friday – Sunday. (Tip: You can get a head start on Drybar.com on Thursday!)

JULIEN FAREL ANTI-AGING HAIRCARE — Black Friday – use code blackfriday for 50% off sitewide 11/23-26

COOLASuncare.com — buy one, get one 50% off!

DR. HAUSCHKA — Get the Anniversary Size Rose Day Cream free with any $125 purchase on Friday (11/24)

DREAMDRY – BLACKFRIDAYNYC at checkout, valid on “THE BLOWOUT” only. FRIDAY 11/24 – SUNDAY 11/26

ELEMIS – BLACK FRIDAY (11/24) — Buy One, Gift One at 50% off

ColourPop — ColourPop x Sephora Take Me Home Palette $12 (available 11/24/17)

BUXOM: November 24th – November 27th. Use code BFCM25 for 25% off + free shipping on BuxomCosmetics.com.

Space NK — BUY ONE – GET ONE – HALF OFF everything!

Early Access In-Stores: Wednesday, November 22nd

Online & In-Stores: Friday, November 24th – Monday, November 27th

BAREMINERALS — 20% off your order of $100 or more running over 11/20-11/26

Moroccanoil –– ‘Scensational Set’ kit free with orders over $100: Set includes Rose Travel Shower Milk, Orange Hand Cream, and Fragrance Orignale Cleansing bar (11/23-11/26)

BOSCIA – Promo: Buy One Get One 50% Off Select Items and Buy One Get One Free Select Items. Promotion Code: 1BOGO & 50BOGO, Valid Dates: 11/24 – 11/26 11:59PM PST

L’OCCITANE Black Friday weekend (11/22 – 11/26). With any purchase of $85 or more in store or online, receive free gift set filled with seven of our best-seller hand creams (10 ML).

Any purchase $165 or more, customers will receive the 1 free hand cream gift set plus a curated Holiday gift set filled with our must-have skincare, body and bath products.

HONEST HAZEL — 30% off site wide 11/24 (Black Friday) 12:00AM EST to 11/27 (Cyber Monday) 11:59 EST using code SHOP2017.

PHace Bioactive: On Monday, November 27, the brand will be offering 20% off any purchase and free shipping on Phacebioactive.com.

GLOW RECIPE – 25% off the entire website all weekend with code BLACKFRIDAYGLOW

DEBORAH LIPPMANN NAILS –– Black Friday Week (November 20 – November 24), 50% off sale items; no code needed

BED HEAD HAIR TOOLS – ALL Curlipops Styling Irons 50% off promotion at Ulta from 11/23 through 11/25

LA ROCHE-POSAY — 11/24- Black Friday 30% off all orders

ST. TROPEZ –– 40% off all products on Sttropeztan.com from Black Friday – Cyber Monday (use code: STTROPEZ40)

FRANK BODY – 20% off site wide with the exclusion of Shimmer Collection products

PAULA’S CHOICE — 20% off + FREE shipping November 24th 12:01am to 11:59am PT

JOHN MASTERS ORGANICS –– 20% off all or 30% off with purchase over $100 at checkout on November 24th

PHILIP KINGSLEY — Buy 2 get 1 free November 24th through November 27th

Dermalogica

· Buy $50 – $99- Receive 2 travel sizes/deluxe samples

· Buy $100 – $149- Receive 3 travel sizes/deluxe samples

· Buy $150 – $199- Receive 4 travel sizes/deluxe samples

e.l.f. Cosmetics — 50% off promotion 11/24-11/28

ESSENCE COSMETICS: Black Friday (November 24), 50% off sitewide

TIGI HAIR Black Friday (November 24), TIGI tween sized items available for $7.99 on Ulta.com

PHYTO.com — Offering 40% off starting 11/24 through 11/27 using code CYBER

GLAMSQUAD – up to 30 Percent off packages

TAN LUXE-– 50% off everything online on their own website from Friday 24th (midnight on Thursday 23rd) through to midnight on Sunday 26th.

COVER FX-– Offering 4 Holiday Collection Sets ranging from $10-$235. Cruelty-free, vegan.

MURAD.COM — Offer: $25 off $100 orders plus free shipping. Code: BLACKFRIDAY — 11/22-11/26 (start at 12:00am EST and end at 11:59pm PST)

JINSOON.com –– 30% off entire order with code: FR130

ITEM m6 — Black Friday through December 5th. 30% off site Code: Friyay30 at Itemm6usa.com.

ShopHudaBeauty.com – Lash and lip bundles up to 66% off

C.O. Bigelow — Black Friday 20% off COUPON CODE: BIGFRIDAY // Email subscriber only offer.

OLEHENRIKSEN –November 22 – 28. For every $50 purchase, you’ll get a FREE 9-piece skincare set (valued at $63) loaded with your skincare favorites (deluxe mini size) + free shipping. CODE: FRIYAY

HOURGLASS COSMETICS — Enjoy a complimentary full size surprise gift with U.S. orders over $75. Available Black Friday through Cyber Monday on HourglassCosmetics.com

Mally Beauty — November 24 – 27. Black Friday // Cyber Monday 30% off site wide Thanksgiving weekend sale on MallyBeauty.com

TULA — November 23rd through November 26t — 25% off sitewide

UrbanDecay.com

· 11/24 – 11/26 – 25% off all products + Free Shipping

· 11/27 – 50% Off Vice Lipstick

· 11/28 – 20% Off Select Vaults + 50% off Moondust Eyeshadow Palette & UD Pro Brushes

· 11/29 – $10 Shadowbox, $15 Electric Palette, $25 NAKED Smoky

· 11/30 – 10 Samples + UD Tote Bag with $55 purchase

· 12/1 – 12/4 – $27 NAKED Ultimate Basics, $10 Brow Box

R+Co: BLACK Friday: 20% off on purchases over $50+ PROMO CODE: BLACK20

DOPENaturally.com: 30% off from Black Friday (11/24) through, Cyber Monday (11/27)

H2O+ Beauty— h2oplus.com: Black Friday Deal: 40% off site-wide 11/23 – 11/26. Early access on 11/22 for email subscribers.

OUAI– TheOUAI.com: Every Which OUAI Set will be available on TheOUAI.com for Black Friday (11/24) and Cyber Monday (11/27) and they will be offering Free Shipping. It is $85 and includes the Wave Spray, Smooth Spray, Finishing Crème, Rose Hair & Body Oil and clear envelop clutch.

VolitionBeauty.com: Offering a Holy Grail Mask Kit including cult favorite Detoxifying Silt Gelée, 4 extra Boomerang Sponges, Mask & Splash Headband and a Deluxe Mask Brush, $70 (Value $108) running 11/20 – 11/27

YES TO — CVS: All Single Use Masks Buy 2 Get 1 Free (not brand exclusive) running 11/26 – 12/1. RiteAid: Buy 1 Yes To Wipe, Get 2 Free running 11/23 – 11/25. At Target: Buy any gift set (not exclusive to Yes To) – BOGO 50% off running 11/24 – 11/26.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to shop Black Friday beauty deals?