10 Perfect Thanksgiving Movies You Need To Watch Over The Holiday Weekend

With the Thanksgiving holiday just days away, it’s time to figure out what to watch while you have a few days off. From ‘The Blind Side’ to ‘You’ve Got Mail,’ these are the top flicks to watch with your family!

After Thanksgiving dinner, it’s time for some relaxation. With your family all around you, why not put on a great movie? There are some amazing films set on or around the Thanksgiving holiday that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. These movies are all about the meaning of family. They’ll make you laugh, cry, and smile.

There’s not a better Thanksgiving dinner scene than the one in The Blind Side. Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and husband Sean (Tim McGraw) welcome Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron) into their family, and he truly feels their love and support for the first time when he joins the family on Thanksgiving. The scene will make your heart melt. Another great movie to watch over the Thanksgiving holiday is Pieces of April. Katie Holmes shines as the rebel daughter who invites her dying mother and the rest of her estranged family to her apartment for Thanksgiving dinner. The movie will absolutely make you laugh, but it will also touch your soul. Family is family, no matter what.

You can’t really celebrate Thanksgiving without watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. While it may not be as long as some of the other flicks on our list, there’s a beginning, middle, and an end in just a short amount of time. Miracle on 34th Street is one of those classic Christmas movies, but we can’t forget that the story actually starts on Thanksgiving! When Santa Claus shows up for the Thanksgiving parade drunk, a man named Kris Kringle steps in to do the job. Both the 1947 original and the 1994 remake do a magnificent job of telling this touching tale. Check out the rest of the best Thanksgiving movies in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, what movie are you going to watch this Thanksgiving? Let us know!