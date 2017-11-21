Justin Bieber, Britney Spears & More Pop Stars Who Dropped Epic Albums Before They Could Drive

Tons of popstars find their groove in their 20s — lookin’ at you, Selena G — but what about the singers who caught EVERYONE’S eye as a teen? Here’s who released amazing albums at age 16 and younger.

Justin Bieber famously received a Range Rover from Usher for his 16th birthday, but it was a while before he was able to drive it. JB didn’t mind though, because he’d already dropped his EP, My World, plus a little song called “One Time.” Who needs a driver’s license?

Before there was Bieber, there was Britney, who released her debut album …Baby One More Time at sixteen, too. You’ll remember that her midriff-baring Catholic schoolgirl uniform in the video for the title track caused quite the ruckus, and there were more than a few pearls clutched that year. Iconic. See Britney Spears’ hottest pics here.

Fast-forward to July 2014, when the other Canadian heartthrob known as Shawn Mendes released his self-titled EP. Shawn, who just turned 19 in August of this year and is basically one of the hugest stars on the planet, still has another two years to go before he can properly party in the U.S. We’ll let that sink in.

Feeling old? We can’t forget about Aaron Carter, whose sophomore album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) is certified 3× Platinum. He was thirteen years old when it was released. BRB, going to listen to “I Want Candy” while sobbing.

Click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of JB, Britney, Shawn, Aaron, Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, Demi Lovato and more stars who did some of their best work as a young teen!

HollywoodLifers, did we miss anyone? Tell us in the comments!