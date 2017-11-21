Apple iPhone X: Who Has The Best Deal On The Hottest Phone On Black Friday?

The Apple iPhone X and other newer iPhone models are sure to be a hot item this holiday season, but where can you find the best deals? We have your answer right here!

The Apple iPhone X and other versions of the iPhone are some of the most popular items that people have on their purchase list for this year’s upcoming Black Friday and we have all the places you can check for some of the best deals! Whether you want the device for yourself or a family member or friend, we know you’re going to want to save as much money as possible and get the most for your dollar. Let’s take a look and see what outlets have the best offers here!

Walmart – Starting Nov. 23, you can receive a $300 Walmart gift card if you purchase the Apple iPhone X (or other qualifying iPhone such as the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, or 8 Plus) and sign up with the mobile carriers AT&T or Verizon. * Please note this is the ONLY available deal for the iPhone X.

Target – Starting Nov. 23, you can get a $250 Target gift card with any Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with activation. Unfortunately, this deal doesn’t include the iPhone X.

Sam’s Club – This deal begins on Nov. 24 and includes a $100 Sam’s Club gift card when you activate the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.

Best Buy – Beginning Nov. 23, you can save up to $200 when you purchase an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus with qualified activation.

In addition to the iPhones, you can get deals with other Apple products such as the iPad and MacBook Pro here:

Walmart – Starting Nov. 23, the Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi Only (5th generation) will only be $249.

Best Buy – Beginning Nov. 23, you can get the latest model of the Apple MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch Display 256GB for $999.99.

Black Friday shopping can be stressful if you let yourself get overwhelmed. We recommend doing a bit of research through shopping guides and scheduling plans as much as possible so when the big day comes, you can be prepared and quickly get the items you want! With the proper actions, getting the things you want on the biggest shopping day of the year, can be easier than ever!

We wish everyone a happy and safe holiday and shopping experience!

HollywoodLifers, will you be purchasing the new iPhone X? Tell us here!