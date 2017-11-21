Best ‘DWTS’ Dances Of Season 25: Jordan & Lindsey’s Breathtaking Rumba & More

Let’s just go ahead and say it: ‘DWTS’ season 25 has been the best season yet. There have been so many incredible dances this season. Before the finale, let’s remember 10 of the most memorable dancing moments from this season!

Every year, there are dances on DWTS that amaze us. Well, week after week in season 25, the stars and their partners have continued to perform astounding routines. Finalists Jordan Fisher, Frankie Muniz, and Lindsey Stirling have had so many memorable moments on the dance floor this season. Over the course of the season, Jordan and partner Lindsay Arnold made our jaws hit the floor so much with their insane chemistry and impeccable choreography. Their rumba routine to Ed Sheeran’s “Supermarket Flowers” in week 6 was truly one of the most moving dances we’ve ever seen. Lindsay and Jordan were just so in sync. They blew us away again when they danced with Corbin Bleu for their trio routine. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba flipped out over the amazing routine, and we totally understand why. It was THAT good!

Lindsey has also had some epic routines with Mark Ballas in season 25. DWTS fans will never forget their Argentine tango in week 6. From start to finish, the routine was flawless. Their channeled the sci-fi genre for their dance, and Lindsey completely transformed. Also, can we talk about how amazing Mark and Lindsey’s chemistry is? It’s straight fire!

Frankie and Witney Carson have come so far this season. They were the underdogs in the beginning, but Frankie has given this show his all and it’s paid off. On Halloween Night, Frankie and Witney danced a fantastic Contemporary routine that told the story of a stalker following his prey. Frankie took the competition to a new level with that routine. Later on in the competition, Frankie and Witney danced a salsa routine that was easily the most fun dance of the season.

From Val Chmerkovskiy and Victoria Arlen’s poignant Contemporary to Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey’s terrific quickstep, check out the rest of the best DWTS dances of season 25. The Dancing With the Stars finale airs Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think was the most memorable dance of DWTS season 25? Let us know!