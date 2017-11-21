Best Cyber Monday Sales — 2017 Deals & Steals On Makeup, Clothes & More

If you love shopping online, you NEED to read our list of the Best Cyber Monday Sales — save on makeup, shoes, skincare, and much more!

If you love shopping, Cyber Monday is basically a holiday for you. Sites are going all out in 2017, offering 20, 30, even 40 percent off clothes, shoes, purses, makeup and so much more! If you’re not interested in getting trampled while shopping for a TV at Best Buy, check out these online sales that you can shop from the privacy of your own home while wearing pajamas. See our list of Cyber Monday sales here.

Whether you’re looking to stock upon Urban Decay or St. Tropez, rent designer dresses from Rent The Runway, or buy a gorgeous Tadashi Shoji gown for yourself, there are sales everywhere on everything! These are some of our favorites.

MODCLOTH.COM — 11/26-11/28: 30% off site wide & Free Shipping

WANDER BEAUTY — 30% off everything on Cyber Monday, 11/27. Use code WANDER30

L’OCCITANE is offering 20% off full-priced items online-only from 11/26 – 11/29.

DR BRANDT –– Buy 1 and get 1 free: Do Not Age Triple Peptide Eye Cream ($82), Microdermabrasion ($79), Pores No More® Pore Refiner Primer ($45), Magnetight Age-Defier ($75), Do Not Age Time Defying Cream ($132), 2% Retinol Complex Serum ($69), MONDAY ONLY

BUXOM: November 24th – November 27th. Use code BFCM25 for 25% off + free shipping on BuxomCosmetics.com

ESSENCE COSMETICS: Cyber Monday (November 26), 50% off all items sitewide

TIGI HAIR – Cyber Monday (November 26), 35% off the entire TIGI brand on Ulta.com

RENT THE RUNWAY – 25% off orders of $100. This includes any RTR Reserve orders over $100 and the 1st month of Unlimited ($159 a month)

MURAD.COM – Offer: 30% off any purchase + free shipping. Promo Code: CYBER30

Dates: 11/27-12/3 (start at 12:00am EST and end at 11:59pm PST)

THE CONTAINER STORE CYBER WEEK 11/27 – 12/1

Offer: 20% off any regularly priced items in a new category each day:

• Monday: Kitchen

• Tuesday: Office

• Wednesday: Closet

• Thursday: Storage

• Friday: Travel & Bath

JINSOON.com –– Receive free bottle of JINsoon Soiree with any $32 purchase, PLUS free shipping on all online orders for the first week of December.

True Religion — November 25th , Discount/promotion: 50% Off Your Entire Purchase

ITEM m6 — Black Friday through December 5th. 30% off site with code Friyay30 at Itemm6usa.com.

HELLO ‘NATURALLY FRIENDLY’ ORAL CARE — FREE Toothbrush ($3.99 value) with every purchase of toothpaste on Helloproducts.com from Black Friday-Cyber Monday (11/24-11/27).

ONE LOVE ORGANICS — 25% off site-wide with code OLOCYBERSPREE from November 25 (Saturday) through November 28 (Tuesday)

LIDS will be offering 35% off purchases of $40 or more as well as free ground shipping on all orders from Nov. 26-29.

BOSCIA — 25% Off Your Purchase with Code: 25MANIA. Valid 11/27 until 11:59PM PST

PHYTO.com –– Offering 40% off starting 11/24 through 11/27 using code CYBER

Julien Farel Ant-Aging Haircare – use code: cyber2017 for 30% sitewide 11/27-28

ELEMIS – CYBER MONDAY (11/27): Buy One, Get One at 50% off + Mystery Gift with purchase at $100 spend

Tadashishoji.com — Black Friday through Cyber Monday (Nov. 24 – 27): 40% off with exclusions

A PEA IN THE POD – Cyber Monday (Nov. 27 – 28): 40% ONE full priced item off using code: GIFTINGYOU40 at checkout and additional 30% off on all other full price items; plus free shipping on apeainthepod.com

MOTHERHOOD MATERNITY – Cyber Monday (Nov. 27 – 28): 40% off and free shipping on motherhood.com

LANE BRYANT – 40% off store-and site-wide for Black Friday, starting Wednesday November 22 through November 27

MINERAL FUSION – Offering 35% off on Cyber Monday (for one day only). Entire site.

WE-VIBE is giving customers 20% off all products from November 23rd- November 28th

e.l.f. Cosmetics — 50% off promotion 11/24-11/28

COLOURPOP — 20% off site wide promotion 11/27

MOROCCANOIL — Free ‘Hair & Body Mini Set’ with orders over $85. Set includes Perfect Defense (30ml), Dry Texture Spray (26ml), Moroccanoil Treatment Original (10ml), and Fragrance Originale Hand Cream (20ml)

BERNARDO FOOTWEAR — Sale: 20% off sitewide. Code at Checkout: CYBER20 at Bernardo1946.com

BISHOP COLLECTIVE — (100% ethically sources and american made women’s apparel, accessories + home decor). Friday, November 24th – Monday, November 27th. 20% off in store & online. Code at Checkout: BSHP20 (online)

BUTTER SHOES — Sale: 40% off website excluding certain styles. Code at Checkout: CM40

COLDWATER CREEK: Monday Sale: 25% off your order + free shipping. Code at Checkout: HOLIDAY

SOMETHING BLEU SHOES on 11/27: 40% off website excluding certain styles. Code at Checkout: CM40

SUMMIT BY WHITE MOUNTAIN: Sale: additional 40% off sale items on 11/27. Code at Checkout: CYBERSUMMIT40

YANDY.COM (women’s everyday intimates, lingerie, swimwear, activewear and costumes) $12 Babydolls, $12-$15 bustiers, $12 Teddies, $8 Garter belts & $15 dresses.

C.O. Bigelow: CODE CYBER20 — Cyber Monday 20% all C.O. Bigelow Products (expires at midnight)

MALLY BEAUTY –– November24 – 27 — 30% off site wide Thanksgiving weekend sale on MallyBeauty.com

TULA — Cyber Monday FREE Full Size Kefir Cleansing Oil with a $30 purchase

UrbanDecay.com

• 11/24 – 11/26 – 25% off all products + Free Shipping

• 11/27 – 50% Off Vice Lipstick

• 11/28 – 20% Off Select Vaults + 50% off Moondust Eyeshadow Palette & UD Pro Brushes

• 11/29 – $10 Shadowbox, $15 Electric Palette, $25 NAKED Smoky

• 11/30 – 10 Samples + UD Tote Bag with $55 purchase

• 12/1 – 12/4 – $27 NAKED Ultimate Basics, $10 Brow Box

Dermalogica

· Buy $50 – $99- Receive 2 travel sizes/deluxe samples

· Buy $100 – $149- Receive 3 travel sizes/deluxe samples

· Buy $150 – $199- Receive 4 travel sizes/deluxe samples

LA ROCHE-POSAY — 11/25-12/1- 30% off all orders + 4 deluxe samples on orders $75 or more PLUS a makeup bag with orders $75+ on Cyber Monday 11/27 only

BED HEAD HAIR TOOLS — ALL Curlipops Styling Irons 50% off promotion at Ulta from 11/23 through 11/25

JOHN MASTERS ORGANICS — 25% off all orders on November 27th

PAULA’S CHOICE — 20% off entire purchase + FREE shipping + FREE full-size moisture mist on orders $65 on November 27th 12:01am to 11:59am PT

PHILIP KINGSLEY –– Buy 2 get 1 free November 24th through November 27th

OLEHENRIKSEN –-Wednesday, November 22nd – Tuesday, November 28th — For every $50 purchase, you’ll get a FREE 9-piece skincare set (valued at $63) loaded with your skincare favorites (deluxe mini size) + free shipping. CODE: FRIYAY

HOURGLASS COSMETICS — Enjoy a complimentary full size surprise gift with U.S. orders over $75. Available Black Friday through Cyber Monday on HourglassCosmetics.com

BKR — 25% off entire site excluding gift sets on mybkr.com

GLOW RECIPE – 25% off the entire website on Cyber Monday with code CYBERGLOW

ST. TROPEZ –– is offering 40% off all products on Sttropeztan.com from Black Friday – Cyber Monday (use code: STTROPEZ40)

PUMA (11/22 – 11/29) Cyber Week offer is 30% off your purchase & Free Shipping

LAURA MERCIER – November 27 – December 1: 35% Exclusive Bundles plus free shipping with bundle purchase

Space NK –– BUY ONE – GET ONE – HALF OFF

Early Access In-Stores: Wednesday, November 22nd

Online & In-Stores: Friday, November 24th – Monday, November 27th

ANN TAYLOR — 50% off all purchases in-store and online for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend from November 23 – 27.

SHHHOWERCAP – From 11/24 – 11/28, receive 20% off The Noir with code NOIRFRIDAY at shhhowercap.com

FRANK BODY – 20% off site wide with the exclusion of Shimmer Collection products

PADDYWAX.COM –20% off all orders + Free Shipping on Cyber Monday (11/23 – 11/27)

ROUGE BUNNY ROUGE – Cyber Monday: 25% off Bloomingdales.com site wide

GILT & GILT CITY – Cyber Monday will feature Gilt’s best brands at up to 70% off, including Vince, Trina Turk and Karl Lagerfeld.

SaksOFF5TH.com — Extra 50% off select apparel and accessories, plus an extra 60% off cold weather gear.

*On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, SaksOFF5th.com is offering free shipping

R+Co: — Cyber Monday: 25% OFF for purchases over $50 – first 100 receive a free travel DEATH VALLEY

BRÖÖ — Target.com: Cyber Monday Deal: Over 35% off all BRÖÖ products on 11/27

DOPENaturally.com: 30% off from Black Friday (11/24) through, Cyber Monday (11/27)

H2O+ Beauty — h2oplus.com: Cyber Monday Deal: 40% off site-wide with doorbuster product bundles up to 60% off 11/27 – 11/30.

TheOUAI.com: Every Which OUAI Set will be available on TheOUAI.com for Black Friday (11/24) and Cyber Monday (11/27) and they will be offering Free Shipping. It is $85 and includes the Wave Spray, Smooth Spray, Finishing Crème, Rose Hair & Body Oil and clear envelop clutch.

VolitionBeauty.com: Offering a Holy Grail Mask Kit including cult favorite Detoxifying Silt Gelée, 4 extra Boomerang Sponges, Mask & Splash Headband and a Deluxe Mask Brush, $70 (Value $108) running 11/20 – 11/27

Yes To at CVS: All Single Use Masks Buy 2 Get 1 Free (not brand exclusive) running 11/26 – 12/1.

HollywoodLifers, are you shopping the best Cyber Monday sales?