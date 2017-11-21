Best Black Friday Sales — 2017 Deals For Fashion & Home

It’s our favorite time of the year — time for holiday shopping! And SO MUCH is on sale — see the biggest fashion and home sales for Black Friday right here!

Henri Bendel — In-stores: 30% off ALL DAY BLACK FRIDAY ONLY. Get a pouch with purchases of $100+, a tote with $200+ purchase and both with $300+. Saturday and Sunday get 20% any purchase.

Online: 20% off any purchase, 25% off $100, 30% off $200. Dates: 11/23-11/26

GILT & GILT CITY: Black Friday sales start early at 4PM on Thanksgiving, with 90 items at 90% off.

Starting Friday morning, take an extra 50% off select categories such as outerwear and cold weather accessories, and an extra 40% off boots, footwear, dresses, and more. Then at 4PM on Black Friday, enjoy 95 items at 95% off! Enjoy an extra 25% off all Gilt City offers from Friday – Saturday.

SAKS OFF 5TH US: Black Friday through Monday (11/27) deals include 50% off men’s and women’s cashmere, cold weather accessories, and outerwear. Select men’s and women’s designer jeans are now $89.99 and under, and get an additional 50% off already reduced women’s designer apparel

KOHL’S –– Take an extra 15% off your purchase in store and online (Code: Turkey15) November 20 – 25; Get $15 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 spend Nov. 20 – 25

LORD & TAYLOR – Up to 80 percent off women’s apparel, 60 percent off boots. Use code FRIDAY for extra 20 percent off. Plus, free shipping.

WALMART – Stores open Thursday at 6pm, Deals online all day Thursday.

BEST BUY: Opens Thursday at 5pm

KMART: Opens Thursday at 6pm, 10-50% of everything for 4 days only

SEARS – 40 percent off appliances, 50 percent off tools, 60 percent off jackets for the family, 50 percent off home

MACYS – 10 free doorbuster items (perfume, sweatpants, toys!) Store 5pm on Thursday – 2am Friday, 6am – 1pm Friday, 8am – 1pm on Saturday. Online: Thursday – Sat at Macys.com/blackfriday – free shipping with $49 purchase.

TARGET – Spend more than $50 in store on Black Friday, you’ll get a 20% off coupon for future use. Target REDCard holders will get early access to Black Friday deals online on Nov. 22. For everyone else, the Black Friday sale starts Thanksgiving at 6 p.m.

ATHLETA – Athleta stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen with 20% off the entire store starting on Black Friday* through Monday, November 27

NEIMAN MARCUS LAST CALL – Nov 20 – 24, Extra 40 to 80 percent off everything online and in stores

BANDOLIER — iPhone accessories — celeb fans including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Naomi Watts and more. November 23-24, Spend $100 get 15% off, Spend $250 get 25% off, Spend $500 get 30% off.

TADASHI SHOJI – Black Friday (Nov. 24): 40% off (exclusions apply)

JOCKEY.COM – Black Friday (Nov. 23-26): 30% off purchases

MOTHEROOD MATERNITY – Black Friday (Nov. 22 – 25): 30% off

A PEA IN THE POD – Black Friday (Nov. 22 – 25): 30% off dresses, 25% sweaters, and 25% off outerwear in stores and online

PUMA (11/22 – 11/29) Cyber Week offer is 30% off your purchase & Free Shipping

TED BAKER (11/23-11/27) — Shop up to 50% off in-store and online

RENT THE RUNWAY – 25% off orders of $100+ *This includes any RTR Reserve orders over $100 and the 1st month of Unlimited ($159 a month)

THE CONTAINER STORE: Offer: 30% off a single item. Dates: 11/23-11/26

ANN TAYLOR –– will offer 50% off all purchases in-store and online for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend from November 23 – 27.

SHHHOWERCAP – From 11/24 – 11/28, receive 20% off The Noir with code NOIRFRIDAY

LIDS –– buy one get one 50% off with minimal exclusions in-store on Friday, Nov. 24. LIDS.com will be offering 30% off online purchases of $24 and more as well as free ground shipping on all orders from Nov. 23-25.

LANE BRYANT – 40% off store-and site-wide for Black Friday, starting Wednesday November 22 through November 27

LOREN HOPE– Use code SHOPNOW at checkout to receive 20% site wide from Wednesday (11/22) to Monday (11/27)

YUMMIE — Receive 30% off side wide on Black Friday – no code needed!

JACK ROGERS –Up to 60% off a huge selection of Jacks, Sandals, Flats, Booties and Accessories from Monday (11/20) to Sunday (11/26)

BERNARDO (women’s footwear) November 22 – 27th Sale: Additional 20% off of sale items (with new markdowns)

Code at Checkout: FRIYAY

BUTTER SHOES (women’s footwear) – November 22nd – 26th. 40% off website excluding certain styles. Code at Checkout: BF40

COLDWATER CREEK (women’s apparel, accessories, home + gifts) Dates of Sale: Friday, November 24th

Sale: 25% off your order + free shipping. Code at Checkout: HOLIDAY.

NINA SHOES (women’s footwear, handbags, jewelry + kids footwear). November 22- 26th

Sale: 50% off site wide. Code at Checkout: THANKFUL

YANDY.COM– (women’s everyday intimates, lingerie, swimwear, activewear and costumes)- Dates of Sale: Friday, November 24th

Sale: $5 Essential Bras, $2 Panties, $10 -$12 Bra Sets, $12 Chemises, $20 Lingerie & $10 Bedroom Costumes

ELVA FIELDS – Save 30% off sitewide with code GRATEFUL30. Valid 11/22 through 11/28.

EXPERIMENTAL JEWELLERY CLUB — Save $15 off purchases of $50+, with code FRIDAYIMINLOVE. Valid 11/23 through 11/27.

GOLD & GRAY JEWELRY – Take 40% off your entire purchase with code CYBER40. Valid 11/23 through 11/28.

MAISON MIRU – Start your holiday ear party with the Surprise Ear Bar Trio, which includes two pairs of studs and an ear cuff valued at $100+. Normally priced at $69, it’ll be $49 on Black Friday weekend. No code required. Can be combined with other discounts, including the Free Ear Bar Tiny Bar Studs promo. Valid 11/23 through 11/27.

COCO LOVES ROME – trendy accessories (jewelry, scarves, sunglasses + clutches) under $50 online. 50% off site wide with discount code TURKEY from 11/23 ( 12:00AM ) – 11/27 ( 11:59PM )

DANIEL PATRICK — Early Black Friday Promotion, staring Friday, November 10 — Up to 60% off select items with new items being added weekly leading up to Black Friday. Celeb fans include Khloe Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner & More. PRETTY LITTLE THING — is offering a sweet selection of party-ready dresses for ONLY $8 starting on Friday, November 10th!

++++++++

HOME

AMERICAN HEIRLOOM – Receive 20% off your purchase + free shipping with code AHHOLIDAY. Valid 11/23 through 11/27.

CHASING PAPER – Save up to 50% off select wallpapers and art prints during the Cutting Room Floor Sale. From 11/24 – 11/27, select wallpapers will be $20-$30 per panel, and select art prints will be $32-$68 each (unframed) and $75-$135 each (framed) – no code required. Quantities are limited, and Cutting Room Floor sales are final.

MERIDIAN –Save 25% off your entire purchase with code FEELGOODGIFT. Valid from 11/21 through 11/28.

HORNE – Save 15% off your purchase with code BFCM2017. Valid 11/24 through 11/27. Some exclusions apply.

HUROM –– Receive 30% off all purchases 11/23 – 11/27

++++++++

KIDS & FAMILY

BASH & SASS – Save 20% off sitewide with code SHOPSMALL. Valid 11/24 – 11/27.

HELLO ORAL CARE — will also be offering a FREE Toothbrush ($3.99 value) with every purchase of their delicious tasting gluten-free, vegan toothpastes on Helloproducts.com from 11/24-11/27.

KIDPIK– (kidpikbasics.com) — (kids subscription box featuring apparel + accessories). November 22- 28, 50% off site wide. Free shipping starts on Cyber Monday through Tuesday, November 28th with the same code. Code at Checkout: BLACKFRIDAY

HollywoodLifers, are you shopping these black friday fashion sales?