Deals

Best Black Friday Sales — 2017 Deals For Fashion & Home

best black friday fashion sales
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 4 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

It’s our favorite time of the year — time for holiday shopping! And SO MUCH is on sale — see the biggest fashion and home sales for Black Friday right here!

Henri Bendel — In-stores: 30% off ALL DAY BLACK FRIDAY ONLY. Get a pouch with purchases of $100+, a tote with $200+ purchase and both with $300+. Saturday and Sunday get 20% any purchase.
Online: 20% off any purchase, 25% off $100, 30% off $200. Dates: 11/23-11/26

GILT & GILT CITY: Black Friday sales start early at 4PM on Thanksgiving, with 90 items at 90% off.
Starting Friday morning, take an extra 50% off select categories such as outerwear and cold weather accessories, and an extra 40% off boots, footwear, dresses, and more. Then at 4PM on Black Friday, enjoy 95 items at 95% off! Enjoy an extra 25% off all Gilt City offers from Friday – Saturday.

SAKS OFF 5TH US: Black Friday through Monday (11/27) deals include 50% off men’s and women’s cashmere, cold weather accessories, and outerwear. Select men’s and women’s designer jeans are now $89.99 and under, and get an additional 50% off already reduced women’s designer apparel

KOHL’S –– Take an extra 15% off your purchase in store and online (Code: Turkey15) November 20 – 25; Get $15 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 spend Nov. 20 – 25

LORD & TAYLOR – Up to 80 percent off women’s apparel, 60 percent off boots. Use code FRIDAY for extra 20 percent off. Plus, free shipping.

WALMARTStores open Thursday at 6pm, Deals online all day Thursday.

BEST BUY: Opens Thursday at 5pm

KMART: Opens Thursday at 6pm, 10-50% of everything for 4 days only

SEARS – 40 percent off appliances, 50 percent off tools, 60 percent off jackets for the family, 50 percent off home

MACYS – 10 free doorbuster items (perfume, sweatpants, toys!) Store 5pm on Thursday – 2am Friday, 6am – 1pm Friday, 8am – 1pm on Saturday. Online: Thursday – Sat at Macys.com/blackfriday – free shipping with $49 purchase.

TARGET – Spend more than $50 in store on Black Friday, you’ll get a 20% off coupon for future use. Target REDCard holders will get early access to Black Friday deals online on Nov. 22. For everyone else, the Black Friday sale starts Thanksgiving at 6 p.m.

ATHLETA – Athleta stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen with 20% off the entire store starting on Black Friday* through Monday, November 27

NEIMAN MARCUS LAST CALL – Nov 20 – 24, Extra 40 to 80 percent off everything online and in stores

BANDOLIER — iPhone accessories — celeb fans including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Naomi Watts and more. November 23-24, Spend $100 get 15% off, Spend $250 get 25% off, Spend $500 get 30% off.

TADASHI SHOJI –  Black Friday (Nov. 24): 40% off  (exclusions apply)

JOCKEY.COM – Black Friday (Nov. 23-26): 30% off purchases

MOTHEROOD MATERNITY – Black Friday (Nov. 22 – 25): 30% off

A PEA IN THE POD – Black Friday (Nov. 22 – 25): 30% off dresses, 25% sweaters, and 25% off outerwear in stores and online

PUMA (11/22 – 11/29) Cyber Week offer is 30% off your purchase & Free Shipping

TED BAKER (11/23-11/27) — Shop up to 50% off in-store and online

RENT THE RUNWAY – 25% off orders of $100+  *This includes any RTR Reserve orders over $100 and the 1st month of Unlimited ($159 a month)

THE CONTAINER STORE: Offer: 30% off a single item. Dates: 11/23-11/26

ANN TAYLOR –– will offer 50% off all purchases in-store and online for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend from November 23 – 27.

SHHHOWERCAP – From 11/24 – 11/28, receive 20% off The Noir with code NOIRFRIDAY

LIDS –– buy one get one 50% off with minimal exclusions in-store on Friday, Nov. 24. LIDS.com will be offering 30% off online purchases of $24 and more as well as free ground shipping on all orders from Nov. 23-25.

LANE BRYANT – 40% off store-and site-wide for Black Friday, starting Wednesday November 22 through November 27

LOREN HOPE– Use code SHOPNOW at checkout to receive 20% site wide from Wednesday (11/22) to Monday (11/27)

YUMMIE — Receive 30% off side wide on Black Friday – no code needed!

JACK ROGERS –Up to 60% off a huge selection of Jacks, Sandals, Flats, Booties and Accessories from Monday (11/20) to Sunday (11/26)

BERNARDO (women’s footwear) November 22 – 27th Sale: Additional 20% off of sale items (with new markdowns)
Code at Checkout: FRIYAY

BUTTER SHOES (women’s footwear) – November 22nd – 26th. 40% off website excluding certain styles. Code at Checkout: BF40

COLDWATER CREEK (women’s apparel, accessories, home + gifts) Dates of Sale:  Friday, November 24th
Sale:  25% off your order + free shipping. Code at Checkout:  HOLIDAY.

NINA SHOES (women’s footwear, handbags, jewelry + kids footwear). November 22- 26th
Sale: 50% off site wide. Code at Checkout: THANKFUL

YANDY.COM– (women’s everyday intimates, lingerie, swimwear, activewear and costumes)- Dates of Sale: Friday, November 24th
Sale: $5 Essential Bras, $2 Panties, $10 -$12 Bra Sets, $12 Chemises, $20 Lingerie & $10 Bedroom Costumes

ELVA FIELDS – Save 30% off sitewide with code GRATEFUL30. Valid 11/22 through 11/28.

EXPERIMENTAL JEWELLERY CLUB — Save $15 off purchases of $50+, with code FRIDAYIMINLOVE. Valid 11/23 through 11/27.

GOLD & GRAY JEWELRY – Take 40% off your entire purchase with code CYBER40. Valid 11/23 through 11/28.

MAISON MIRU – Start your holiday ear party with the Surprise Ear Bar Trio, which includes two pairs of studs and an ear cuff valued at $100+. Normally priced at $69, it’ll be $49 on Black Friday weekend. No code required. Can be combined with other discounts, including the Free Ear Bar Tiny Bar Studs promo. Valid 11/23 through 11/27.

COCO LOVES ROME – trendy accessories (jewelry, scarves, sunglasses + clutches) under $50 online. 50% off site wide with discount code TURKEY from 11/23 (12:00AM) – 11/27 (11:59PM)

DANIEL PATRICK — Early Black Friday Promotion, staring Friday, November 10 — Up to 60% off select items with new items being added weekly leading up to Black Friday. Celeb fans include Khloe Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner & More.

PRETTY LITTLE THING — is offering a sweet selection of party-ready dresses for ONLY $8 starting on Friday, November 10th!

++++++++

HOME 

AMERICAN HEIRLOOM – Receive 20% off your purchase + free shipping with code AHHOLIDAY. Valid 11/23 through 11/27.

CHASING PAPER – Save up to 50% off select wallpapers and art prints during the Cutting Room Floor Sale. From 11/24 – 11/27, select wallpapers will be $20-$30 per panel, and select art prints will be $32-$68 each (unframed) and $75-$135 each (framed) – no code required. Quantities are limited, and Cutting Room Floor sales are final.

MERIDIAN –Save 25% off your entire purchase with code FEELGOODGIFT. Valid from 11/21 through 11/28.

HORNE – Save 15% off your purchase with code BFCM2017. Valid 11/24 through 11/27. Some exclusions apply.

HUROM –– Receive 30% off all purchases 11/23 – 11/27

++++++++

KIDS & FAMILY

BASH & SASS – Save 20% off sitewide with code SHOPSMALL. Valid 11/24 – 11/27.

HELLO ORAL CARE — will also be offering a FREE Toothbrush ($3.99 value) with every purchase of their delicious tasting gluten-free, vegan toothpastes on Helloproducts.com from 11/24-11/27.

KIDPIK– (kidpikbasics.com) — (kids subscription box featuring apparel + accessories). November 22- 28, 50% off site wide. Free shipping starts on Cyber Monday through Tuesday, November 28th with the same code. Code at Checkout: BLACKFRIDAY

HollywoodLifers, are you shopping these black friday fashion sales?