‘Below Deck’: Matt’s ‘Mediocre’ Work Brings The Crew Down & Jen Drunkenly Fights With Baker

The morale is at an all time low on Valor, as the entire crew can’t find their groove together! During this week’s ‘Below Deck’ Matt and Jen are the weak links. And, Jen sparks the biggest fight of the season when she calls baker a ……

As we saw last week on Below Deck — Chef Matt was completely burnt out after the charter guests criticized his food, which led to a scolding from Captain Lee; Nico and Bri heated up and even held hands and she even suggested that they travel together after the summer; Jen and Kate continued to go at it over basically everything, and EJ left, so his relationship with Baker is unknown. And, with EJ gone, we gained an old yachty, Kyle, who was instantly interested in Jen.

This week’s episode starts off in the midst of the charter the crew was working last week. Kyle kicks of the episode by telling the deck crew that he plans to take Jen out for drinks and that he loves how crazy she is. Meanwhile, Jen and Kate are being passive aggressive to one another, and Jen has got a rock hard exterior when it comes to Kate at this point. In other news, Captain Lee is currently happy with Nico for the first time in a while. Lee feels like EJ taught Nico a few lessons in confidence before he left, which takes the pressure off him [Lee].

However, the pressure is on for Matt, who is about to prepare his first meal since the guests and Captain Lee scolding him for not being on his A-Game in the galley. The charter guests decide to have an all white party for their last night, and they invite Captain Lee to come along. It’s quite obvious that the all-female group of guests are smitten by him.

Matt just can’t win at this point. He prepares a scallop salad and a fish dish, which guests weren’t impressed with; half of them didn’t even like fish. Captain Lee even called the dish mediocre. Meanwhile, the women continue to fawn over Captain Lee, and Kate is impressed.

When it’s time for the charter guests to leave, they actually praised Chef Matt’s cooking in front of the entire crew, as well as Captain Lee. And, you know what happens after every charter by now? — Captain Lee calls the crew for critiques and their tip payout. He actually ends up complimenting everyone, however he’s not impressed with the tip — $15,000. He blames the usual amount that they’re “stuck on” on a “mediocre” crew member, and that’s when the camera focuses on Matt. In the confessionals, Captain and Kate name Matt as the weakest link. Captain leaves the crew with a note that they need to discuss how they can get better.

Now with one charter left [charter 9], can the crew get it together? Captain gets Nico, Kate and Matt together to brief them on the next charter. The charter guest is a financial male, bringing three of his employees along, for a lavish and very demanding trip. The guest is actually a former charter guest, who is extremely high maintenance. So, that should be interesting.

However, before the next charter. it’s time for the crew to have a night out on the town. And, remember how Kyle was into Jen? Well, when she stuck her fork on his plate to try his food, he instantly became disgusted. Kyle’s main pet peeve is when people touch his food, so Jen’s night was already a disaster. Jen ends up getting so drunk, and when Baker tries to help comfort her, Jen calls her a “whore.” The episode ends with Jen screaming and acting crazy, while everyone tries to tame her.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the crew can get it together for charter 9?