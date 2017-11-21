Bella Hadid Shows Love For Selena Gomez On Instagram After They Both Dated The Weeknd

Bella Hadid gave us reason to think all may be well between her and Selena Gomez after she liked an Instagram post praising Selena. What about their dating history with The Weeknd? Find out more here!

Awkward or not?! Bella Hadid, 21, and Selena Gomez, 25, both dated The Weeknd, 27, but Bella just gave hint that’s there’s no bad blood between them when she liked a photo of Selena from the 2017 American Music Awards on Instagram. The photo was posted by IMG Models and featured a caption that described what Selena was wearing at the AMAs and called her a blonde bombshell. Bella’s like comes as a surprise considering Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram after she started dating Bella’s ex. See photos of Bella and The Weeknd here!

Selena and The Weeknd dated for 10 months before breaking up in late Oct. after she was seen hanging out with former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, 23. Bella and The Weeknd dated for a year before splitting in Nov. 2016. Their busy schedules were said to be the cause but now there’s speculation that the ex-couple have been hanging out once again, which makes Bella’s like of Selena’s photo even more shocking. Perhaps there really is no beef between this group and all the exes feel content where they currently are?

Before The Weeknd was spotted with Bella, he was seen with Justin’s ex Yovanna Ventura which also caused rumors that he was not happy that Selena was back with her ex. Whether or not Bella and The Weeknd get back together in the future, we’re glad to see that she’s moved on from the drama and is supporting Selena as a fellow female and entertainer.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Bella’s post to Selena? Is it awkward? Tell us your thoughts here!