Bella Hadid ‘Bothered’ By The Weeknd & Katy Perry Having Dinner Together — Was It Romantic?

The Weeknd, 27, may have admitted to Bella Hadid, 21, that he still loves her, but was she bothered by his recent dinner with Katy Perry, 33? Not exactly, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY told us what’s going through the 21-year-old’s mind. “Bella has no problem with The Weeknd meeting with Katy for dinner,” our source said. “Bella and Weeknd have been broken up for a long time, and while they have spent some time together recently, they are not exactly getting back together anytime soon.”

While Bella and The Weeknd aren’t officially back together (yet), she’d apparently be “surprised” if his meetup with Katy was more than just business. “Bella and Abel talk often and she is hoping his meeting with Katy was mostly business, at least that is what Abel told Bella was going on,” our source added. “Bella would be a little bothered and surprised if it turns out that Abel is chasing Katy romantically. Bella feels Abel is attracted to a certain type of woman and Katy is not his type at all. Bella feels confident that it was mostly a work related dinner and no big deal.” We reported earlier how The Weeknd surprised Bella before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with a “gorgeous” bouquet of flowers, so it’s unlikely he’s trying to date anyone else but Bella right now.

