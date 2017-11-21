Alicia Machado: Former Miss Universe Accidentally Posts Nip-Slip Photo On Instagram

Whoops! Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado wanted to give her Instagram followers an update on her breast reconstruction after cancer surgery. She ended up posting a pic accidentally showing her bare boobs on full display!

Well this is one hell of a nip-slip. 1996’s Miss Universe Alicia Machado, 40, is a brave breast cancer survivor, having battled the disease in 2013. Since then she had undergone four reconstructive surgeries to get her chest back to its former beauty pageant form and after undergoing her final operation, she was so happy to share the results with her Instagram followers. She posted a photo showing her bare breasts with bandages around her nipples on Nov. 20, but what was meant to be an inspirational pic turned into a violation of the site’s no nudity policy and it was immediately removed. But hey, once something is online even for a second it can be screen-grabbed and we’ve got the pic.

“My beautiful people. Health is everything, and vanity leaves very little. After four breast surgeries, now they are divine,” Alicia captioned the selfie showing herself topless and looking into the camera with a slight smile on her bright red lips. “Thanks for all your wonderful wishes. Slowly recovering my vanity.” Yep, as she said her chest is now divine, but it was also completely bare as she was celebrating her breasts being back to the way she wanted them to look before cancer. But because women’s nipples are still considered an Instagram taboo, down the pic went! See more photos of Alicia, here.

Alicia should feel proud of her body, especially after we were reminded during the 2016 presidential campaign how Donald Trump, 71, cruelly fat-shamed her when he bought the Miss Universe competition. He held photo ops of her having to hit the gym after she gained a little bit of weight during her reign. Instead of privately discussing the issue with her, he publicly bullied her in front of reporters, telling them, “This is somebody who likes to eat.” Ugh! In the years since she hasn’t been shy about showing off her body. The Venezuelan beauty posed naked for PETA Latino’s anti-fur campaign in April. “Proud to be me and fur-free. I’d rather go naked than wear fur,” she declared in the project.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alicia celebrating breast reconstruction surgery should have been a nudity violation?