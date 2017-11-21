Dylan Schmid Reveals ‘Shut Eye’ Season 2 Scoop & Why ‘1922’ Was Such A ‘Beautiful Experience’

Dylan Schmid is one busy guy. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with the talented young actor about his roles in ‘Shut Eye’ season 2 and the hit Netflix movie ‘1922.’ Get the scoop!

Dylan Schmid is making quite a name for himself in Hollywood. The 18-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of Shut Eye season 2. He plays Nick Haverford, the son of Charlie (Jeffrey Donovan) and Linda (KaDee Strickland). Dylan really showed off his acting chops in the first season when a girl he had a crush on ended up dead. Dylan will be a series regular in season 2, so you can expect to see more of Nick in future episodes.

Dylan is also one of the stars of Netflix’s hit movie 1922. He plays Henry James, the son of Thomas Jane’s Henry James. The movie, based on Stephen King’s novella, tells the dark and twisted story of a farmer who conspires to murder his wife and convinces his son to help. Dylan’s performance in the movie is remarkable. He showcases the desperation and guilt Henry has over helping kill his mother. Dylan talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about his experience working on 1922 and more. Check out our Q&A below!

Nick had a whirlwind first season, so what’s ahead for him in Shut Eye season 2? What can you tease?

Dylan Schmid: In the first season, as we saw, he was trapped in all these secrets. Through his family, through everyone else, and he was kind of boxed in. He wasn’t told anything. He didn’t have any friends, and the only friends that he did have, it didn’t exactly turn out well for him. So in the second season, we will see him split the difference between following his heart and his head. For season one, it felt like he was following his heart to me.

Charlie is inevitably going to find himself in risky situations. Will this sort of put Nick in danger as well?

Dylan Schmid: I think it always has. Nick’s always been right in the middle and didn’t even ask for it. You’re going to for sure see that in the second season. The kid’s got a big heart, and as much as his whole family loves him, I don’t think that he really, truly believes it.

In addition to Shut Eye, you have 1922 that recently came out. Were you familiar with the story and other Stephen King stories?

Dylan Schmid: I was. One of my favorite movies when I was a kid, and for some reason I always had dreams about it and remember vividly, was The Mist. For some reason, it affected me so much. It was so scary. I loved the idea. When I got this role, I knew it was based off of Stephen King’s novella, but I saw Thomas Jane’s name and I was like, “Why is that name familiar?” I mean, I knew he was the Punisher and stuff like that, but I looked him up and was like, “Oh, that’s where I remember him from. He was in that movie I always loved as a kid.” I always wanted to be in a movie like that, and it’s just funny it worked out that way.

Stephen King’s body of work is just incredible. What is something that surprised you about 1922 compared to maybe something in The Mist and his other works?

Dylan Schmid: The thing that affected me the most was how honest it was. It’s a very screwed up situation that is very honest. For example, Henry himself is pulled in a trillion different directions in his mind. This kid’s very naïve, and he also has, I feel like, a big heart. I get the sense that he wants to be a kid, and you see this mindset that he has where he thinks everything is up to everyone else.

What was the filming process like? I feel like it’s night and day compared to Shut Eye.

Dylan Schmid: Yeah, definitely. On the outside, aside from the story, my two dads Thomas Jane and Jeffrey Donovan, both work completely differently. So that was great for me to watch because I soak all that stuff up. They both have these very different creative ways of working, and that was good for me. With the story itself, the characters themselves are very different, but they do have similarities. Henry, instead of looking for someone to love him, he’s looking for a mother figure. He is kind of putting that on Shannon, I feel like. He’s looking for someone to love and someone to care for him since he was in this really screwed up household.

You obviously tackle some dark subject matter in Shut Eye, but in 1922 Henry has to deal with helping kill his mother followed by the love of his life and his child dying. What was it like an actor to have to really hone in on that very intense story?

Dylan Schmid: So the first day that I actually did any of the scenes with anyone was with Kaitlyn Bernard, the girl who plays Shannon. We were in this office room with Zak [Hilditch], our director, and we did our scene together across an office desk. I’ve never felt so connected to anyone ever before. The chemistry, not just between me and Kaitlyn, but it was like the chemistry between me and everybody else in the project was just so strong. We all just kind of instantly clicked. It was mostly the chemistry that was such a beautiful thing for all of us to just step out of our shoes and into these other shoes with these other people’s intentions. I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of anything that I can recall that was so emotional. Like, everything was there. I created so much backstory for this character. I made mind maps. I got a personal trainer to work towards looking more like a farm boy. Some days I wish I could go back and relive that a thousand times. It was such a beautiful experience.

All episodes of Shut Eye season 2 will be released on Hulu Dec. 6. 1922 is currently streaming on Netflix.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Shut Eye season 2? Have you seen 1922?