Britney Holmes: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Idol’ Contestant Revealed On ‘DWTS’

‘American Idol’ judge Lionel Richie revealed that 28-year-old Britney Holmes would be getting a second chance on the show during the ‘DWTS’ finale. Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Idol’ contestant!

1. She was saved by Katy Perry in hopes of getting a second shot at winning American Idol! Katy, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie got the chance to pick a singer they felt was worthy of a second chance. After Britney’s audition and two others aired during the 2017 AMAs, fans were able to vote on who they wanted to see go to Hollywood. Britney’s performance of James Bay’s “Let It Go” must have left fans wanting more! Britney got the surprise of her life during the DWTS finale when Lionel announced that she would be getting the golden ticket to Hollywood!

2. She started out as an actress! The Texas native appeared on the PBS children’s show Wishbone when she was a child, according to her website. She played Emily Barnes on the series. During her time on the show, she “developed a passion for music and singing.” She can sing and act!

3. Britney has persevered despite all the odds. Britney revealed on her website that she has overcome “cancer, vocal nodules, and relational abuse.” We applaud her for staying so strong and fighting for her dreams! You go, girl!

4. She recently released a single! On Nov. 11, Britney’s new single “Loving You Tonight” was made available for download on all digital platforms. Maybe she’ll sing it on American Idol!

5. She’s collaborated with a hip hop legend! Britney worked with Krayzie Bone of Bone, Thugs & Harmony on her single “Good Time.” How exciting!

American Idol will premiere in March 2018 on ABC.

The #AmericanIdol journey starts now for Britney Holmes as she auditions during the @AMAs! pic.twitter.com/R1E89hNZzV — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) November 20, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you happy with who got the second chance? Let us know!