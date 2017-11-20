Alexander Jean: 5 Things To Know About Mark Ballas’ Band Performing On ‘DWTS’ Finale

Alexander Jean will be hitting the dance floor on night one of the ‘DWTS’ finale. Before Mark Ballas and his wife show off their vocal skills, here’s what you need to know about this musical duo!

1. Alexander Jean will be performing the DWTS finale. Julianne Hough, 29, is returning as a guest judge on Nov. 20 and will be performing a dance. While she’s on the dance floor, Alexander Jean will be performing “Wouldn’t Change Anything.” Mark Ballas, 31, will be doing double duty as a musical performer and dancer! Mark and partner Lindsey Stirling, 31, are one of the four couples in the finals!

2. Alexander Jean features Mark Ballas and his wife! Mark and BC Jean, 30, make up Alexander Jean. They released their debut EP “Head High” in June 2016. The duo has also released the songs “Roses and Violets” and “Thiefs.” Both Mark and BC have heavy backgrounds in music. BC wrote “If I Were A Boy” for Beyonce, 36! Mark has released his own solo music and was once a part of The Ballas Hough Band with fellow DWTS pro Derek Hough, 32. He was also the last actor to play Frankie Valli in the Broadway production of Jersey Boys.

3. Mark and BC’s wedding inspired new music! Their song “Paper Planes” was inspired by their wedding vows! “We folded [our vows] and put them in a box I had, and we were talking about how cool it would be to write a song that was about [them],” Mark told PEOPLE. BC also added, “‘Paper Planes’ is basically a metaphor for our love.”

4. Alexander Jean is on tour with Lindsey Stirling right now! Mark and BC are the opener for Lindsey’s shows! They’ll be accompanying the violinist across the country on tour dates until the end of 2017!

5. There’s a special meaning behind the group’s name. Alexander is Mark’s middle name, while Jean is BC’s middle name. Aw!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Alexander Jean’s performance during the DWTS finale? Let us know!