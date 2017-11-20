White House Asks Which Thanksgiving Turkey Should Be Pardoned & Voters Mock Poll Instead

The White House made the mistake of asking Twitter which turkey to pardon on Thanksgiving, and let’s just say the answers weren’t what they were looking for. See the tweets making fun of the poll!

You’d think the White House social media team would have learned by now that when they ask for feedback, they’re not going to get what they wanted to hear! Turkey pardoning is a White House tradition that stretches back decades (back to Lincoln, depending on what version of events you subscribe to). It’s simple. The president “pardons” one of two turkeys to save them from becoming Thanksgiving dinner. Cute, right? Both turkeys are saved, though, and they go on to live long and happy lives at Virginia Tech.

Donald Trump‘s first Thanksgiving as president is no exception, and the White House is very excited about it. This year, the two turkeys are called Drumstick and Wishbone. Followers went into a frenzy when they heard the names, because Drumsticks are made of dark meat. Wishbones are white. They made jokes about Trump pardoning the white one, because, you know. “Guess which one Trump pardons,” one person tweeted. Another used the turkey emoji and tweeted, “white privilege.” So good!

Followers also equated the turkey pardon to the ongoing investigation into Russian collusion, saying that they should have named the turkeys after various members of the Trump administration or campaign — including himself. “I’m betting the turkey needing pardoning is the orange one behind the desk in the Oval Office,” one person tweeted. “My choice is Eric. He’s too dumb to go to jail.” Ouch! Personally, we’re having a hard time deciding between Drumstick and Wishbone, so we’re glad that they’re both getting pardoned!

Wishbone = white meat

Drumstick = dark meat

Guess which one trump pardons — Mark Bare (@MarkBare54) November 20, 2017

Probably gonna be the white one — Jim Thornburg (@GrimJimCrowley) November 20, 2017

White privilege 🦃 — N.Rosi 🇩🇴🇪🇸🇻🇪 (@ImNattyRosi) November 20, 2017

Thinking strategically, probably Jr. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 20, 2017

I'm betting the turkey needing pardoning is the orange one behind the desk in the Oval Office — CROFT Photography (@CROFTphoto) November 20, 2017

Is “not Donald Trump” an option? — Eli Bildner (@elibildner) November 20, 2017

Which one seems ready to flip? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) November 20, 2017

My choice is Eric, he’s too dumb to go to jail. @realDonaldTrump — Alan (@aljoankarns) November 20, 2017

I think you misspelled Carter Page and Michael Flynn — KK (@KaptainK86) November 20, 2017

Trump Jr? — SJ Stone (@SJ_Stone_Author) November 20, 2017

Whichever one thanks trump the most?

The one that licks his shoes and pays tribute? — Stephen James (@JSCveritas) November 20, 2017

HollywoodLifers, which turkey do you want the president to pardon this Thanksgiving? Let us know!