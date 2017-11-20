Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss & More Models In Bras Backstage At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Backstage beauties! The VS Fashion Show is here and we have your FIRST LOOK backstage of the models getting ready for the runway. See pics!

Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and many more Victoria’s Secret models got ready backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and we’ve got the pics! Like year’s past, models wore sexy bras and the official robe of the season while getting ready.

Held in Shanghai, China, there was no jet lag in sight! Models looked fresh-faced and gorgeous getting ready for the taping, which is November 20. The show airs a week later, on Tuesday, November 28 on CBS! The look was simple and sexy. Glowing skin, highlighted cheeks, a dramatic cat eye and pretty pink lips. Approachable and perfect for date night!

Hair was down, styled in soft waves. We can’t wait to see the hair flowing as the models walk down the runway!

