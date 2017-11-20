Victoria’s Secret Hair: Get Exact Makeup Look On Models At 2017 Fashion Show

Every girl wants that sexy smokey eye and bombshell waves seen on the Victoria’s Secret runway. We spoke to the experts doing the look backstage at the show — get the how to!

Lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux told HollywoodLife.com about the makeup look: “The overall look featured a smoky eye that’s slightly ‘naughty‘. Taupe and brown shades were applied with a smudged brown liner on the lower lashline that was swept up and blended into eye shadow. Highlighter was added to the inner corner of the eye for a sexy, glowing effect.”

For the lips, Tom says: “Victoria’s Secret Velvet Lip Matte Cream Lip Stain in Adored is the perfect base for lips; simply dab onto the lips to enhance a pink natural lip color.” Depending on the model’s skin tone, makeup artists used Perfection (dusty rose) or Love (rose mauve) on top for a custom look. Tom used two coats of mascara on the top lashes for a dramatic, yet approachable, look. Cheeks were bronzed and sculpted, but skin was kept dewy and fresh.

Lead hairstylist Anthony Turner described the hair look to HollywoodLife, which, not surprising, included glossy, sexy waves. Tousled texture was the main objective! “This year’s look is relaxed and sexy — each model’s natural texture was enhanced and perfected for a ‘day-after-the-party’ vibe. Hair had volume and separation for a sexy, ‘undone’ feel with movement.”

HollywoodLifers, will you try to copy the Victoria’s Secret hair and makeup look?