Toys R Us Black Friday 2017: The Best Kids’ Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

As crazy as it is, Black Friday’s almost here, which means it’s time to prep for the biggest shopping day of the year! To help with your X-Mas list, we’ve put together the best Toys R Us deals — check them out!

Black Friday is upon us, people! And that means it’s time to get organized about what deals and steals you’re going to take advantage of this holiday season. Like many retailers, Toys R Us has already unveiled their Black Friday sales — and you definitely don’t want to miss them! Especially if you have kids on your gift list this year, Toys R Us is pretty much a store you HAVE to stop at. And even if you don’t have kids, their electronic deals are always amazing!

First things first, Toys R Us is having a larger-than-usual sale this year, as they will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and the sale will run through closing time on Saturday, according to its ad. However, a Toys R Us press release stated that the store will only be open from Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday, so we recommend calling your local store just to be safe! Online shopping begins Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. While Toys R Us’ sale is a similar format to what they normally do, it seems most of their doorbusters will be in-store only this year.

From Thursday Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. through midnight, they are showcasing a selection of 50 percent off in-store doorbusters. The rest of the ad is also littered with similar in-store only deals, with the remaining offers being available online. In addition, the toy retailer has special agreements with certain toy manufactures to release exclusive items to their store with special prices. They’ll also be offering free layaway AND a Price Match Guarantee this year. SO amazing, right? Some of the best deals are laid out below (but trust us, there’s WAY more where these came from).

50% off doorbusters:

Barbie Pink Passport 3-Story Townhouse: originally $119.99, on sale for $59.99

Barbie Career Fashion Dolls Set: originally $49.99, on sale for $24.99

NERF N-Strike Elite Hail-Fire Blaster: originally $39.99, on sale for $19.99

Peppa Pig’ s Red Car Playset with 2 Exclusive Figures: originally $19.99, on sale for $9.99

Baby Alive Twinkles N’ Tinkles Doll Set – Brunette: originally $29.99, on sale for $14.99

Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar: originally $49.99, on sale for $24.99

Lite Brite Retro Deluxe Set: originally $39.99, on sale for $19.99

40% off doorbusters:

PJ Masks Rev-N-Rumblers Track Play Set: originally $49.99, on sale for $29.99

Selected LEGO Construction Sets such as Frozen, Batman, and Star Wars

All Go Grippers Toys

All Regular-Priced Game Rugs: originally $29.99

$5 board games:

Kids Classic Chutes & Ladders

Disney Pixar Finding Dory Operation Game

Olaf’ s in Trouble Game

Disney Matching

Candy Land Game

Don’ t Break the Ice: Disney Frozen Edition Game

Buy one, get one (BOGO)

Select DVDs: buy one, get one free

All the Grossery Gang and Battleclaw collectibles: buy one, get one 50% off

All Fidget Spinners and Cubes: buy two, get third free

All Animal Planet buckets: buy one, get one free

