Is T.I. & Tiny’s Divorce Back On Despite Looking In Love? New Legal Docs Reveal They Still May Split

T.I. & Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris had us thinking they may be giving their marriage another try but new legal documents prove otherwise, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out more here!

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, have kept us guessing on whether or not they’re going through with their divorce and despite recently looking in love, they may soon split for good. “There was an order entered extended discovery period on Nov. 8th. for 30 days prior to any final hearing in the case… if they have a final hearing. Other than that the case remains confidential,” a Henry County Superior Court clerk handling T.I. & Tiny’s divorce shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Extending the discovery means that the court is allowing the attorneys to have additional time to go through finances or any personal questions, about either party,” Adamma A. McKinnon, a divorce attorney in Georgia also EXCLUSIVELY told us. “However, it is hard to determine if someone is reconciling by this type of filing which is done by the lawyers. If the case had been dismissed, you would see a dismissal order.” See photos of T.I. and Tiny during their marriage here!

This news comes as quite a shock since T.I. and Tiny have been reportedly spending time together and have been quiet since the initial filing almost a year ago in Dec. 2016. They recently came together as a family in Atlanta where they declared it Xscape Day to honor Tiny’s reunited girl group Xscape and we have to admit that they looked pretty adorable!

It looks like we may have to wait it out on this one. Sadly, if the divorce is still on, we wish Tiny and T.I. happiness in their future endeavors and look forward to watching them co-parent their children.

