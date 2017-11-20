‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Top 12 Perform Live & For America’s Votes For The 1st Time

The power has shifted to America’s hands on season 13 of ‘The Voice,’ and for the first time, the remaining contestants perform live for viewer votes on the Nov. 20 episode. Follow along with our live blog here!

The first artist of the night is Brooke Simpson from Miley Cyrus’ team. She’s singing “Praying” by Kesha, which she’s dedicating to America because it is a song of “strength and hope.” Her powerful performance gets rave reviews from the coaches, with Jennifer Hudson gushing, “I do not know where to start. What you just did tonight, you represented the power of music and what it can do, but not only did you do that — you did what this show is about. You showed us you have a voice.”

Up next, Blake Shelton’s classic country singer, Red Marlow, takes the stage with a rendition of “The Church On Cumberland Road.” He dedicates his performance to his dad, the man who taught him how to play guitar and introduced him to bluegrass music. “You made so many country music fans happy out there and made some new fans for yourself,” Blake tells his artist. “What a night for you, man.” Jennifer’s young team member, Shi’Ann Jones, is up next, and she’s taking on a big song with Mariah Carey’s “Vision Of Love,” which she dedicates to her proud coach. “I’m just super jealous right now,” Blake raves. “I swear, you picked the perfect time to become the highlight of this show. That was so good.”

