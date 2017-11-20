Terry Glenn Dead: Former NFL Player, 43, Dies In Tragic Car Accident — Passenger Lives

Terry Glenn, 43, died on Monday, Nov. 20, after he was ejected from his vehicle during a single-car accident in Texas. The passenger in Terry’s vehicle, believed to be fiancee, survived the crash.

Terry Glenn died after a tragic car accident in Texas, officials confirm to TMZ. He was 43. The former NFL player was ejected from his vehicle during a single-car accidentally early Monday, Nov. 20. By the time first responders arrived to the scene, Glenn had already died — He was pronounced dead on arrival. Terry’s fiancee was believed to be the passenger inside his vehicle, and according to the site, she survived. She is currently being treated at the ICU of a local hospital. Officials are reportedly performing a full autopsy, including toxicology, to discover the cause of the crash.

Member of Irving FD told me that former #Cowboys #Patriots & #OhioSt WR Terry Glenn was killed in a car wreck in Irving. — Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) November 20, 2017

Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and friends during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts in the comments below.