Did Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Threaten To End His Life? Shocking New Report

Adam Lind is not only being accused of both alleged domestic and drug abuse, his ex Stasia Huber is claiming he was allegedly suicidal following their breakup. Read excerpts from the intense court docs here.

Well, this is downright disturbing. According to Radar Online, Teen Mom 2 star — and the baby daddy of Chelsea Houska, 26 — Adam Lind, 27, has been accused of alleged domestic abuse, drug abuse and harassment in a protection order filed at the Minnehaha Circuit Court in South Dakota by his ex Stasia Huber. Not only that, she’s also claiming that Adam, who was previously arrested for domestic assault, allegedly threatened to take his own life. In the court docs, she says she split up in April, 2017 due to his alleged “betrayal, emotional abuse, drugs and lying and cheating,” and that afterward, he allegedly texted a friend, “I just love her and miss her so much. I can’t take this life I just wana [SIC] die.” In addition, she says he allegedly emailed her, “I think I’m going to kill myself… I can’t take this another day… Someone dies today.” On a side note, if any of you ever feel suicidal please reach out to the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Time will tell how Adam responds to these shocking allegations. Speaking of infidelity, we reported earlier how fellow “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry, 25, accused her baby daddy Chris Lopez of cheating on her during the entirety of her pregnancy.

Honestly, we’re glad Stasia filed this protective order — her safety is what’s most important right now. Check out these sexy pics of “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham transformation from a reality TV icon into a sex symbol.

