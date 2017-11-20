Taylor Swift ‘Blown Away’ By Selena Gomez’s Performance At AMAs After Kidney Surgery

Taylor Swift thought Selena Gomez’s performance at the AMAs was downright ‘courageous.’ HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned how inspired Taylor is by Selena’s return to performing live.

Taylor Swift, 27, is a true Selenator through and through. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that she thought her friend Selena Gomez, 25, slayed it in her AMAs performance of “Wolves,” especially considering it was her big return after her kidney surgery. “Taylor is totally inspired by Selena’s courageous return to performing live,” our source said.” After seeing her dear friend endure a traumatic health crisis Taylor was blown away to then see Selena work hard to return to the AMAs with an emotional live performance.”

When it comes to Selena, Taylor has nothing but pride for her friend, according to our source. “Taylor is touched and moved by Selena’s resilience,” the source went on to say. “Taylor felt proud to be Selena’s friend, and she enjoyed watching her get back to her love performing her music live for her fans. Selena’s AMA appearance was challenging so Taylor was completely supportive and happy for her dear friend.” We reported earlier how fans of Diana Ross, 73, dragged Taylor for her video tribute message, after some thought it was Taylor just trying to make Diana’s moment all about Taylor. One thing’s for sure: Taylor thinks Selena’s moment in the spotlight was all about Selena rising to the occasion.

After her brave AMAs performance, Selena received some well deserved praise for intrepidly finishing her set after suffering a minor wardrobe malfunction, in which she accidentally showed off her underwear. Check out these sexy pics of the best dressed celebs, including Selena, who were in attendance at the AMAs.

HollywoodLifers, were you just as blown away as Taylor was over Selena’s rendition of “Wolves?” Let us know what you think in the comments below.