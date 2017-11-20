Diana Ross Fans Shade Taylor Swift Over Her AMAs Video Tribute Message: See Scathing Tweets

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the AMAs on Nov. 19 in the form of a video tribute to Diana Ross, but her message received, ah, a mixed response. Here’s why fans AREN’T thrilled by Tay’s congrats!

Another day, another drama, drama! We’d been hoping that Taylor Swift, 27, would show up for a surprise performance of one of her new songs at the American Music Awards, and it was kind of a letdown all around when she did appear, but by video. Some fans were miffed that Tay didn’t appear in person, but most of all, many found her message to Lifetime Achievement Award winner Diana Ross unnecessary!

“Diana Ross needs a video tribute message from Taylor Swift like a fish needs a bicycle,” one fan tweeted. “Why is Taylor Swift even trying to make Diana Ross’ lifetime achievement award all about her?” another wrote, while others implied that Tay didn’t really have a good reason to send the musical legend a message — except to promote her new album Reputation. See more photos of Taylor here.

ICYMI, here’s what the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer said: “Hey Diana, it’s Taylor. I want to say congratulations. I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been inspired by you. You’re elegant, fierce, strong, and brave, and you have paved the way for everyone who does what we do now. Including me. So, thank you.” It’s also worth pointing out that Diana and Taylor have history together when it comes to the AMAs, as Diana presented the younger singer with the Dick Clark Award for Excellence in 2014. Diana gushed over Taylor at the time, declaring that she’d “taken the music industry by storm.” “She’s really talented and beautiful,” Diana also said.

Check out Taylor’s message to Diana, as well as the fan reactions, below:

Taylor was featured in an @AMAs video presenting Diana Ross with the lifetime achievement award! https://t.co/izJhq0gZEE pic.twitter.com/LdwFSl0try — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftOnTour) November 20, 2017

Diana Ross needs a video tribute message from Taylor Swift like a fish needs a bicycle. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/wxEjFjVi4L — Mike T (@majtague) November 20, 2017

Why is Taylor Swift even trying to make Diana Ross’ lifetime achievement award all about her? #amas pic.twitter.com/HiC2VXJtbw — sassy bitch (@SASSYAF28) November 20, 2017

I want Taylor Swift to name her top 5 Favorite Diana Ross/Supreme songs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/mpokilzWeX — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) November 20, 2017

Watching @taylorswift13 congratulating @DianaRoss is laughable. Aretha, Gladys, Patti, Dolly, Celine, Cher, Stevie, Barry may congratulate. They are her peers. You, darlin', can only thank her for paving the way & praise her for her talents. Period. Have several seats ma'am. — Whitney Johnson (@wdanni_j) November 20, 2017

