Tiny & T.I.: How They Keep Sex Life Hotter Than Ever After 15 Years Together

It’s no secret that people tend to leave the “honeymoon phase” after being together for a while. But things don’t need to suffer in the bedroom if you’re both committed to keeping the romance alive! Take T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris for instance — they’ve been together for 15 years, and they still have fireworks shooting off between them! But how do they do it? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on how the cute couple keeps things sexy in the bedroom!

“When it comes to keeping things hot with Tip, Tiny knows all the right buttons to push,” a source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve always had an amazing sex life, that’s never been a problem with them, even when they’re fighting. Tiny loves to dress up in different outfits and surprise Tip, and they both love to engage in role play to keep things fresh.”

But keeping things hot when they’re together is only half the battle. The couple also reportedly finds ways to stay connected even when their busy schedules keep them apart. “When they’re apart they always Skype or FaceTime, and Tiny loves to make super sexy videos for Tip,” the source continued. “Even after all these years they’re both still really attracted to each other, and they have a really active sex life, it’s kind of crazy when you consider they’ve been together for 15 years!” Crazy, indeed! See pictures of the couple’s cutest moments here.

We’re so happy to hear that T.I. and Tiny’s private lives are running smoothly, because we’ve been worried about them ever since they filed for divorce in 2016. We got confirmation that they were still working on their relationship from Tiny’s Xscape bandmate Kandi Burruss when they appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “They ain’t broken up!” Kandi said about her bandmate and the rapper. To further prove these two are still going strong, T.I. even posted a sweet shoutout to his wife on Instagram when she appeared on the cover of Upscale‘s Holiday Issue. These two are too cute!

