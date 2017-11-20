Selena Gomez Is All Smiles In Gorgeous Flowing Yellow Dress At Lupus Gala After AMA Performance

Stunning! Selena Gomez looked like a Grecian goddess in a gorgeous yellow gown for the 2017 Lupus Research Alliance Gala. We’ve got the pics where she’s absolutely glowing.

Selena Gomez is killing it on the red carpet yet again! A day after the 25-year-old rocked a black leather Coach mini-dress — and newly blonde hair — at the 2017 AMAs, she totally changed gear and went with a cheery yellow flowing gown for the 2017 Lupus Research Alliance Gala in New York City on Nov. 20. The “Wolves” singer wore a Grecian inspired one-shoulder dress that featured a short hemline in the front while the backside had cascading sheer yellow fabric that trailed behind her, looking light as a feather. When she first arrived Sel was wearing a denim jacket with a fleece lining to protect herself from the chilly New York evening air. She even wore it while passing a line of paparazzi, but thank goodness she took off the casual coat before doing her official poses in front of the Alliance’s step and repeat wall.

Rather than letting her newly blonde hair flow at her shoulders, Selena kept it simple as to let all of the style attention to be on her gorgeous gown. The singer wore her locks back in a simple bun, but the look highlighted the fact that despite the new hue, she kept a good chunk of her roots her natural dark brown color. From side angles, it kind of looked like she had a brown tiara wrapped around her head, while from the front her dark hair framed her face. See pics of Selena and others stars rocking yellow gowns, here.

Selena was the star of the event as well as the honorary co-chair of the 2017 Lupus Research Alliance Gala alongside former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 75. The evening promised to “celebrate the power of innovative scientific research to improve treatment of lupus while driving toward prevention and a cure,” according to their mission statement. Selena is the most high-profile celebrity to suffer from the autoimmune disorder, which caused her to undergo a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017. We bet she’s going to have some really moving things to say about her dramatic battle with lupus during her speech later tonight.

