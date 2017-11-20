Tweets

Selena Gomez Bravely Carried On AMAs Performance After Flashing Underwear & Fans Applaud

Despite a brief wardrobe malfunction during her AMAs performance, Selena Gomez proved the show will always go on by finishing her set like a pro — and her Selenators were so proud!

Selena Gomez, 25, didn’t let a little wardrobe malfunction stop her from putting on an epic performance at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19! The singer made a major comeback at the awards show, giving her first performance in more than a year, but at one point during her set, she changed the position of her legs and totally flashed her undies to the crowd. She recovered quickly and didn’t miss a beat, but of course plenty of people couldn’t help but point it out on social media. Luckily, Selena has her loyal fans — “Selenators” — on her side to support her no matter what!

Although the 25-year-old’s performance received a bit of criticism online, there were also hundreds of gushing, supportive tweets about her appearance, with fans praising her for bravely facing the world after she’s been through so much. This summer, Sel secretly underwent a life-saving kidney transplant, and to see her back on that stage just a few months later was super inspiring. For the performance, she wore a white slip dress and sneakers, and paraded around the stage and on top of a car while singing her buzzed-about new single.

Selena also made one major change before hitting the AMAs — she dyed her hair blonde! The singer debuted her new look on the red carpet, looking totally rocker chic in a black leather dress with her ‘do styled to perfection. So far, Selena has not announced official plans for more new music or her next album, but after this performance, fans are more excited than ever about what’s to come!

