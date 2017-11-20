Selena Gomez Bravely Carried On AMAs Performance After Flashing Underwear & Fans Applaud

Despite a brief wardrobe malfunction during her AMAs performance, Selena Gomez proved the show will always go on by finishing her set like a pro — and her Selenators were so proud!

Selena Gomez, 25, didn’t let a little wardrobe malfunction stop her from putting on an epic performance at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19! The singer made a major comeback at the awards show, giving her first performance in more than a year, but at one point during her set, she changed the position of her legs and totally flashed her undies to the crowd. She recovered quickly and didn’t miss a beat, but of course plenty of people couldn’t help but point it out on social media. Luckily, Selena has her loyal fans — “Selenators” — on her side to support her no matter what!

Although the 25-year-old’s performance received a bit of criticism online, there were also hundreds of gushing, supportive tweets about her appearance, with fans praising her for bravely facing the world after she’s been through so much. This summer, Sel secretly underwent a life-saving kidney transplant, and to see her back on that stage just a few months later was super inspiring. For the performance, she wore a white slip dress and sneakers, and paraded around the stage and on top of a car while singing her buzzed-about new single.

Selena also made one major change before hitting the AMAs — she dyed her hair blonde! The singer debuted her new look on the red carpet, looking totally rocker chic in a black leather dress with her ‘do styled to perfection. So far, Selena has not announced official plans for more new music or her next album, but after this performance, fans are more excited than ever about what’s to come!

please don't use Selena Gomez's performance as an example of mediocre western artists. she's been struggling with lupus and recently had a KIDNEY TRANSPLANT. this was the only tv performance she did this year because it's been so hard for her. i'm proud of her for going up. — i love namjoon (@hey_bazooka) November 20, 2017

I just saw Selena’s performance she looked so broken. I hate y’all for making fun of her and hating on her when she needed support the most. She deserves better fans. — shana (@sensualsel) November 20, 2017

Selena has been fighting over lupus, had kidney transplant and almost DIED. Btw, her rehearsals got leaked and apparently she had a panic attack before going on stage, and despite all that, she did her best to give us an AMAZING performance! We honestly don’t deserve her. — ؘ (@selenadeluxe) November 20, 2017

her face expression basically says “this is all i’ve got guys, i’m sorry if it isn’t enough” and it breaks my heart ‘cause she’s so amazing but we made her feel like she isn’t enough…💔😭 #AMAsxSelena pic.twitter.com/zlTkoAMScD — selena (@smgomezforce) November 20, 2017

#SELENAxAMAs we are so proud of you selena and we love you so much and we hope you’re doing okey and we only care about your happiness #WeAreProudOfYouSelena @selenagomez — Reputation (@happygomex) November 20, 2017

