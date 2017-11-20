Roy Moore’s Accuser’s TV Interview: He Removed My Clothes & Tried To Make Me Touch Him At 14

Roy Moore accuser Leigh Corfman detailed her alleged sexual assault by the 32-year-old when she was 14 in her first TV interview. She claimed he ‘seduced’ her while wearing underwear. Watch here.

Leigh Corfman, 53, the first woman to accuse Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore of sexual assault, said in a new TV interview that she “didn’t deserve to have a 32-year-old man prey upon” her when she was an innocent 14-year-old girl nearly 40 years ago. Corfman opened up to Savannah Guthrie on Today in her first interview after the bombshell confession to the Washington Post about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Moore, who was at the time the district attorney in her county. She said she was just a “14-year-old child playing in an adult’s world,” when Moore approached her and tried to allegedly initiate a sexual relationship, allegedly trying to “seduce her” at his home while he allegedly stripped her and took off his own clothing.

“Upon arriving to his home, he laid out some blankets on the floor and proceeded to seduce me, I guess you would say,” Corfman said. “During the course of that, he removed my clothing. And he left the room and came back in wearing his white underwear. And he touched me over my clothing — what was left of it — and he tried to get me to touch him, as well. And at that point, I said I was not comfortable, and he got dressed and took me home.”

When Guthrie asked her about going on a “date” with Moore earlier in the interview, Corfman politely corrected her and called it more of a meeting. “At 14 I was not dating. At 14 I as not able to make those kinds of choices,” Corfman said. She derided the people saying that she came forward with her allegations for fame or to take down Moore for political reasons. She said that her bank account hasn’t changed, and that she’s voted Republican for decades. “This is personal, not political,” she told Savannah.

She smirked at Moore’s denial of any sexual misconduct, or even knowing her. “I wonder how many mes he doesn’t know,” she said. When looking at a photo of herself at 14, a sweet girl who looks so young, Savannah asked what she’d tell herself at that age. “She sure had a lot of promise ahead of her, and she didn’t deserve what a 32yo man did to her.”

