‘The Voice’: Noah Mac Reveals How Jennifer Hudson Helped Him Fight His Nerves & More

Ahead of the first live show on ‘The Voice,’ HollywoodLife.com caught up with contestant Noah Mac and got some great scoop about how his coach, Jennifer Hudson, helped prepare him for the big night!

Noah Mac started out season 13 of The Voice on Blake Shelton’s team, but when he lost in the Battle Rounds, he was lucky enough to be given a second chance by Jennifer Hudson. Since then, Noah has been dominating on Team J-Hud, and is one of three artists competing for her team in the Live Shows, which kick off Nov. 20. “Jennifer has helped me a lot with my confidence,” Noah told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Before, I didn’t feel as confident as a performer, or as comfortable. I had a lot of problems with nerves and she really helped me by validating me. I think this whole process and experience has given me a lot of validation and confidence moving forward.”

Now, with 12 artists left, Noah and the rest of the contestants will sing for America’s votes for the first time on the Nov. 20 episode…and he’s SO ready. “It’s up to me to challenge myself and grow and show America who I am as an artist,” he explained. “It’s hard being in this industry, which is different than what I’m used to, and stay true to myself. The majority of work I am doing is to be as genuine as possible.” That doesn’t mean Noah isn’t reveling in the “heartthrob” status he’s earned on the show, though! “I think it’s a huge advantage,” he admitted. “And not just in the competition, but I am given a lot of opportunities that not a lot of people have been given.”

Noah is not putting his focus entirely on winning the show, though, and told us that he’s “happy with any outcome” as long as he “stays true” to himself. Plus, let’s keep in mind that his coach, Jennifer, didn’t finish in first place when she was on a competition singing show, American Idol, and she’s doing just fine! “It’s totally a boost in a confidence,” Noah admitted. “And reassuring.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Noah could win season 13 of The Voice?