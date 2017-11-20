Are Niall Horan & Shawn Mendes Set To Record A Secret Collab After AMA Brofest?

After Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes showed off their bromance at the 2017 AMAs, are they going to finally work on music together? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE collaboration details.

Fans could not get enough of seeing Shawn Mendes, 19, and Niall Horan, 24, have a total bromance at the 2017 AMAs. The two had a blast in the audience and the cutaways showing two of the hottest young male singers around have people wondering if they’re going to combine their talents on a collaboration. The guys would love too, but their huge workloads have put a project on the back burner.”Niall and Shawn are huge fans of each other’s work and the guys are both totally open to getting in the studio together. Currently they are in the early stages of a secret collab project with the biggest obstacle being their busy schedules,” a source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They loved getting a chance to hang together and exchange ideas at the recent AMA. The guys took the opportunity to discuss which of their favorite producers they would like to assist with the project so now it’s about timing. Both Niall and Shawn feel like creating music together would be something their fans would love so they are all about it. They even discussed doing shows together, so this bromance may be around for a long time,” our insider adds. See pics of the AMAs show highlights, here.

Shawn and Niall became the cutest couple of the evening as they were captured seated next to each other, knee to knee, having such a blast. When Shawn’s name was called as the AMA winner for Best Adult Contemporary Artist, Niall jumped out of his chair to give the “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” singer a huge hug. Aww!!! Even fans on Twitter were totally shipping on their mutual love fest for each other’s music. Since they are both talented songwriters as well as singers, we’d love to hear what kind of music would come out of a collaboration between these two!

Shawn hugging Niall before accepting his award! pic.twitter.com/oZX1rtK7FR — NJH Snaps (@NJHSnaps) November 20, 2017

