Ming Xi Falls At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & Still Somehow Looks Gorgeous

Oh no! When you’re wearing super heavy wings, a long train, and sky-high heels, mistakes are bound to happen. Poor model Ming Xi took a tumble while filming the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 20 in Shanghai, China. The model has walked in the VS show for the past five years, and always looks stunning. Even as she fell to her knees on the runway, she looked happy and magnificent! She handled this little mishap to perfection.

It must have been pretty embarrassing to fall during the show, since 18,000 people were watching live. This year, the show took place in an arena — it’s bigger than ever before! But Ming had a smile on her face the whole time — she took it like a CHAMP! She literally looked so beautiful as she fell!

Models frequently fall on the runway. It’s slippery, and just like us mere mortals, models sometimes have trouble walking in high heels! Ming feel to her knees during the A Winter’s Tale section of the show, but saved her amazing outfit. Luckily, the show is taped, and they do TWO run-throughs. Just in case something happens, they can run the perfect version when the show airs on TV on November 28 on CBS. Watch the show at 10pm EST! We can’t wait to see the gorgeous Ming on the runway!

