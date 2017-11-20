A brand new Miss Universe is about to be crowned! 92 women from all over the world will be competing for this year’s title in Las Vegas on Nov. 26. Check out the stunning glam shots of the gorgeous and talented ladies who will soon be gracing the stage!

The 66th Miss Universe competition is just a few days away! Get ready for a night of epic proportions, since contestants from 92 countries and territories will be vying for this year’s title. Fans can hardly wait to find out who wins after the ladies take the stage at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Nov. 26. A new successor will be crowned by Iris Mittenaere of France and luckily, you don’t have to wait until then! Take a peek at all of their breathtaking glamour shots, including USA’s Kára McCullough, right here.

The judges are going to have to make a very tough decision after the Swimwear, Evening Gown, Final Question and Final Look portion of the show, since each bombshell offers her own pizzazz and unique background. All of the ladies look incredible in their head shots, showing off their gorgeous smiles, glowing skin and flawless features. This year, even more stunning women are competing for the prize, surpassing the record of 87 women in 2011 and 2013. And did we mention? The winner’s package is absolutely stellar: including a year-long salary as Miss Universe, luxury accommodations in a New York City apartment for the duration of her reign and so much more!

What an exciting time it’s been for the ladies! The 92 contestants have been busy touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe competition in Sin City. Steve Harvey will be serving as the host with the most alongside fan-favorite model Ashley Graham. As if that’s not enough of an incentive to tune in at 7:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, Fergie and Rachel Platten will be performing!

